MUSIC tuition cuts are on the cards in five of the 16 Scottish local authorities that have revealed their savings plans.

Some £1.57m in savings have been targeted so far – with thousands campaigning to stop the move in certain areas.

The biggest cut is in Aberdeen City where £733,000 will be saved by axing instrumental music tuition from city schools. In Edinburgh there is a £500,000 cut.

Almost 10,000 people have signed up to a petition calling for North Lanarkshire to rethink its proposed cuts to music tuition in schools to save £418,000 but approve savings worth £186,000 instead. The council is now planning a review of extra-curricular music service provision, including charging and transport to events.

Angry pupils and parents in North Lanarkshire have signed up to the change.org petition as musical groups – including a world champion schools pipe band – come under threat.

Councillors have rejected options which would have seen the cessation of music groups – including the world champion North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band.

A spokesperson for the ruling Labour Group within the council said the band is no longer at risk.

He said: “The Labour budget proposal did not support the removal of the pipe band. Given the scale of the cuts from the SNP Government, we will undertake a review to ensure the sustainability of the service, but this Labour administration is absolutely committed to ensuring the retention of all bands and a comprehensive music offering.”

Midlothian Council voted last February to scrap musical instrument tuition but later back-tracked on the plans.

East Renfrewshire and Inverclyde also have music tuition cuts in their savings proposals.