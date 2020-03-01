SCHOOL meal price increases and subsidy restrictions are helping councils across Scotland balance the books as they aim to plug funding gaps.

Five of the 16 local authorities who have divulged spending plans have found ways to make planned savings with school meals totalling £2 million in 2020/21

Close to 100,000 free school meals are served every day to pupils in Scotland who are entitled to one because their families are eligible for social security.

All pupils in P1, 2 and 3 in Scotland are entitled to a free school meal – after that, they depend on family circumstances.

In North Lanarkshire, families will have to pay more for school meals as subsidies for year one pupils will be withdrawn, resulting in a cost of £3 per meal with a three per cent annual increase to take account of inflation.

Aberdeen City Council has saved £300,000 by increasing the price of school meals while also cutting free breakfast, fruit, bread and milk, to save £275,000.

In West Lothian, a review of catering and kitchen services for school meals, including menu options coupled with price changes is hoping to save £156,000

Glasgow City Council, on the other hand, has sought to protect schools meals.

City treasurer councillor Allan Gow said: "We have sought to protect our most vulnerable people in our community. We will continue the holiday fund and universal free school meals to all children from P1 to P4."

Research last year found that many children in Scotland who are entitled to free school meals are not taking them every day.

The Scottish poverty and inequality research unit at Glasgow Caledonian University found about a quarter of the primary children registered for free meals do not have one on a typical day, and the proportion is even higher among secondary school pupils.