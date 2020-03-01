Comment by Professor Richard Kerley

Every Scottish Budget round sees the Scottish Government and local government engaged in an annual ritual.

Local government says it has not been allocated enough cash support, and that all services, from action on child poverty to repairs to potholes, will be affected.

The Finance Minister always responds that local services have very large amounts of money available – over £11 billion this coming year – and, anyway, no more cash is there.

This year the delay in the Scottish Budget – driven by the delay in the Westminster Budget – has added fresh pressure.

We have recently published data showing how spend on various local government services has changed in recent years.

This confirms what independent bodies such as the Scottish Parliament researchers [SPICE] and the Accounts Commission for Scotland have both reported on – a long-term trend of reduction in Government support for council services.

Particularly when there is a minority Government, this form of ritualised debate is complicated by the need for budgetary support from another party.

Finance ministers – even brought in at very short notice, as Kate Forbes was – have many ways of initially disguising some extra available bargaining money.

This year, as in previous years, a deal has been agreed between the SNP and the Greens. This has allocated £95 million of extra cash to local governments – exactly the figure that the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has claimed is the reduction proposed in council revenue spending in the forthcoming year.

Some of the overall figures can disguise the wide variation in levels of change for specific services and in specific councils.

As a parent you may be pleased education spend has increased by almost 5% over the past year, even delighted that pre-school spend is up 12% in the past year.

However, all of us use the roads, so the near-12% decrease in transport spend between 2017/18 and 2018/19, might help explain why many of us often moan about ever more potholes.

The greatest difficulty that arises from the continued financial squeeze on local government is where there is overlap with other sectors of public services. The longer-term trend of continuing increased expenditure for services we generally label as “health” and the reduction in support for local government services has both deep and wide impact on communities and individuals.

When you read reports of older people ready to be discharged from hospital but with no community-based care available for them, that is one consequence of budgetary misallocation.

About 80% of the joint boards set up between local councils and health services to improve community-based “health and care” services are in financial difficulties, and it is not clear how they can escape that.

Most of us face a council tax increase of somewhere between 4% and 5% next year, when, overall, local government expenditure per head last year increased by less than 2%.

This kind of mismatch is a direct result of increased demands on local councils, such as the Government-driven commitment to enhanced pre-school provision, alongside inadequate financial support for such service expansion.

There are no signs that such a financial squeeze is going to ease and up to now governments (of all parties) have been slow to address these issues.

It might be appropriate for a fresh look at what we expect local government in Scotland to do. We currently have a Citizens’ Assembly meeting to discuss “What kind of country ...” Scotland might be. Part of the remit for them is to determine what further work will be necessary to develop some of the many ideas that emerge from their discussions.

The scope, scale and financing of local government in Scotland, and the relationship between elected local government and other bodies, suggests some very meaty work for Citizens’ Assembly Mark 2.

• Richard Kerley is honorary Professor of Management at Queen Margaret University, and co-chair of the Centre for Scottish Public Policy