The cracks are starting to show and it can’t continue.

By Graham Simpson, Scottish Conservative shadow local government secretary

Fixing the roads, emptying the bins, music tuition, outdoor learning, parks, environmental health, planning, building control and driving growth are all things that councils deliver, and all are put at risk by the budget that the SNP has just agreed with the Scottish Green Party.

Prior to the Scottish budget, the Scottish Conservatives put forward a series of entirely reasonable asks, one of which was to provide fair funding for councils.

Unfortunately, thanks to the SNP and the Greens all councils now face having to make cuts and they will all put up council tax again. That is rise on top of rise. We will soon get to a point where we have people living in council tax poverty.

The capital settlement puts at risk significant projects which would promote inclusive growth across Scotland. Cosla itself has complained that without an increase in funding, local economies will suffer. They make the entirely reasonable point that councils are often the main employer in many areas with a tenth of Scotland’s workforce – yet the Government does not step in to help when council staff are cut – there isn’t a photocall in it.

Another of our reasonable asks was around homelessness. The budget makes £50 million available for the Ending Homelessness Together Fund. But as the Salvation Army pointed out last week Scottish local authorities have submitted proposals for spending on homelessness for £130 million.

In addition, the Scottish Budget includes a small increase of £18m – up to a total of £137m dedicated to energy efficiency measures such as the provision of insulation, new heating systems and advice and information for renters and homeowners.

But this falls over £100m short of what the Existing Homes Alliance say is required – a doubling of investment from 2019/20 to £240m. If we want to achieve net-zero carbon homes by 2045 we will need most homes to be at EPC band C by 2030. This means upgrading just under one million homes – or 80,000 homes each year. At present half that number are moving to EPC band C or above per year.

Recently a Motherwell mum wrote to me about the threat to music provision in North Lanarkshire.

“Music provision opens the world up to children and exposes them to environments and opportunities so radically different to the reality for many of growing up in North Lanarkshire.”

Lo and behold, North Lanarkshire Council has cut music provision – worse, they have cancelled Christmas. There will be no festive lights this year.

Councils are increasingly being asked to do more and more for less and less.

The cracks are starting to show and it can’t continue.

By Rhoda Grant Scottish Labour Local Government spokeswoman

For most people, the mere mention of the word “Budget” makes their eyes glaze over. Despite this, we must recognise that setting Scotland’s budget is the single most important event in the Scottish political calendar.

The budget is where the decisions which dictate the nature of our society are taken. The budget determines what services will be prioritised and what will be built – roads, schools and hospitals, or what is left in disrepair.

Over the last decade, Scotland has suffered the effects of austerity and mismanagement from successive Tory and SNP governments. We see the impact of this in our everyday lives. If we have sick or ageing relatives who will look after them? Who will look after you and me in our old age?

Scottish Labour has never agreed with these choices. Year on year we have opposed pro-austerity budgets. This year is no different.

It’s also no different that, as in the past, this year it is our councils who are the biggest losers in this budget. They have been left to carry the can and pass on cuts to communities or raise council tax to prevent vital services being lost.

Scottish Labour this year tried to negotiate a better deal and provide a fair settlement to local authorities. But the truth is that the money on the table actually represents a real-terms cut which brings the total loss of non-ringfenced revenue to almost £900m in just eight years.

Sadly, this year the Greens have again capitulated to the SNP and have sold our communities short.

Scottish Labour called for free bus travel for young people under 25, to create bus-using habits for the future and the independence to get to work and school. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery but the agreement between the SNP and Greens to "investigate" expanding free bus travel to under-19s is a pale imitation of Scottish Labour’s policy and will exclude over 400,000 young people who would have benefited from the full roll-out of our policy.

We also wanted to see investment in further and higher education to equip our workforce for the future.

We wanted an end to the cuts which impact most on society’s most vulnerable, to allow for preventative care in our community and to put an end to delayed discharge, where people fit to go home are imprisoned in hospital. Sadly, this will not be delivered by the SNP.

Ours were modest requests in the face of 13 years of mismanagement, yet they were turned down to usher in more cuts. The Greens and the SNP have chosen to put constitutional politics ahead of meeting the needs of the people of Scotland. Scottish Labour won’t and never will.

By Willie Rennie, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

This budget season was a constructive one.

The Liberal Democrats put forward reasonable and measured proposals and Kate Forbes was in turn respectful and engaging.

Ultimately the legacy of poorly managed SNP capital projects, the deep-rooted mismanagement of mental health and social care, the failure to adequately fund council services and the police, and the ever-present threat of independence tying up resources got in the way of progress.

When I met with Derek Mackay, and then Kate Forbes, I made the case for fair funding for local authorities and for the police – whose staff are under strain and buildings are falling apart.

I asked for more money to be put into mental health to deal with the acute crisis in waiting times for young people and adults alike.

I made the case for investing in the expansion of childcare. It could deliver enormous benefits to children and parents. I worry that existing plans are another big promise from the SNP that won’t get delivered.

We remember the fate of their supposed legal right to hospital treatment in 12 weeks – introduced by the SNP in 2012 but failed to be delivered 270,000 times since.

And I also argued, given it is the worst-kept secret in Scottish politics, that there won’t be a second independence referendum in 2020, that the government shouldn’t hold back money for that divisive phantom venture. It should be invested in our public services that are crying out for help.

One thing that peeves those who study the budget the most, is that money that could make real inroads to our drugs crisis or homelessness is being mishandled by this tired government.

When we looked at the Budget in detail we found there was nothing in it to address the way the Scottish Government is spending money without control on things like the two ferries at Greenock that are unusable or on extra costs of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route despite its boasted “fixed-price contract”.

Or cast your mind back a couple of years to the £46m we shelled out for a botched police IT project that was later abandoned.

It is frustrating and highly irresponsible for this government to make hundreds of millions of pounds of promises on behalf of local government without providing adequate funding to deliver them and protect local services at the same time.

This budget will result in £200m of cuts to services because of the failure to deliver on core budgets and new promises.

Let this be the last year that the government pretends it has spent everything and has no money left for opposition priorities. The sudden appearance of emerging underspends, unforeseen Barnett consequentials and non-domestic rate reprofiling makes a mockery of serious budget negotiations.

Scotland deserves a government that will respond to glaring gaps in the system, recognise over-strained staff when they see them, and put everyday public services ahead of their constitutional fixations.