The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is planning to increase discharges of radioactive waste into the River Clyde by more than 50 times, according to documents submitted to Scotland's national environment body.
Under the plans, liquid waste from reactors which power Royal Navy submarines at the Faslane and Coulport nuclear bases would be drained into the Gareloch via a new pipeline.
However, the application to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) states levels of cobalt-60, one of the main byproducts from the reactors, in the discharge would rise to 23.4 million units of radioactivity annually - around 52 times the current level.
The Ferret also reported emissions of a second substance, known as tritium, would increase by 30 times to around 175,000 units, or ‘megabecquerels’, every year.
The bases are due to receive at least five more submarines in the coming years, including an ageing Trafalgar vessel and three new Astute submersible.
The website said a 50-strong group of Nuclear-Free Local Authorities (NFLA) has objected to the rising discharges, stating it could have a devastating effect on surrounding wildlife and communities.
NFLA Scotland convener, Glasgow SNP councillor Feargal Dalton told The Ferret: “NFLA is particularly concerned about the considerable uncertainties in modelling doses and an under-appreciation of the effects of tritium,” he said.
“There are effective alternatives to nuclear powered submarines, as pioneered by the likes of Japan, and the Ministry of Defence should make a serious attempt to look at them.”
