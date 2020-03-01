A KEY member of the SNP commission tasked with findings ways to build a fairer society after independence has quit the body calling it “useless”.

Mike Dailly, principal lawyer at Govan Law Centre, said at the weekend that he was resigning from Nicola Sturgeon’s Social Justice Commission “forthwith”.

The solicitor advocate tweeted: “My professional life has been about changing lives and using the law to tackle barriers to achieve fairness.

“The First Minister appointed me this body but it is useless. I cannot be associated with this.

“If you are going to have a think tank. It needs to think. Have space, time and proper support to enable that.”

A former Labour activist, he said he was still in the SNP and supported the FM.

Ms Sturgeon set up the commission in April 2019 with her friend, the failed health secretary Shona Robison, as its chair.

It did not finalise its members and hold its first meeting for six months.

Ms Sturgeon said its goal would be to “build the case for independence – showing how, with full powers, Scotland can tackle poverty and create a fairer society” and in January insisted its work was “well underway”.

Ms Robison said: “The commission continues to engage with a wide range of people and organisations across Scotland to pursue, with urgency, solutions that will create a fairer society where every individual has the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We thank Mike for his work on the commission.”