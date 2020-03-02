Council tax debt is growing in Scotland, with Citizens Advice Scotland claiming its clients are almost £7 million in arrears.

Figures from the charity’s network also suggests that the average debt (£3,102.46) is now almost three times that of the average bill (£1,147).

CAS is now launching a new campaign urging people to check if they are entitled to council tax exemptions in a bid to help those who are struggling to pay.

The two-week “Council Tax: Check to Save” campaign will also highlight the support available from CAS.

CAS Financial Health spokesperson Myles Fitt said: “Over recent years, Council Tax debt has grown to be the number one debt issue that people bring to Citizens Advice Bureaux.

“People coming to us for help last year owed a total of £6.9 million to their Local Authorities. That works out to around £3,000 per person on average, three times the average Council Tax bill in Scotland.

“The campaign we are launching today is all about helping people who find themselves in Council Tax debt or who are struggling to pay their Council Tax bill.”

He added: “We know that over 80,000 fewer people in Scotland are claiming Council Tax Reduction than when the system was introduced seven years ago, and we fear that lots of families are missing out on savings they are entitled to. Those eligible for exemptions, reductions or discounts include people on low incomes, students and people with disabilities.”

The campaign will encourage people to use an online tool at www.checkmycounciltax.scot to find out if they are eligible for savings.

A Cosla spokesman said:”Councils understand that there is a distinction to be drawn between those who refuse to pay and those who find themselves in financial difficulties. It is for this very reason that councils offer plans and help to those who are struggling to pay their council tax.”