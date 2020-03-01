SCOTLAND'S first case of coronavirus has been confirmed - bringing the UK's infection total to 36 as experts battle to contain the bug.

The patient from the Tayside area had recently returned home from northern Italy, where two regions - Lombardy and Veneto - have been locked down due to an outbreak that has killed over 30.

The patient was admitted to a hospital in Scotland and was being treated in isolation as health officials trace people they had contact with.

Nicola Sturgeon said the positive case was "not unexpected" and said there was a "likelihood" of more cases in "the coming days and weeks".

The First Minister said anyone who spent 15 minutes within two metres of the Tayside patient will be tested.

A patient in Essex earlier on Sunday became the second person in the UK to test positive for coronavirus without having recently travelled abroad.

Sunday saw the biggest jump in Covid-19 cases the UK has seen in one day - with 13 new cases. It means all four home nations have now been affected.

Clinicians have begun the process of gathering details of the places the Scottish patient has visited and the people they have been in contact with since returning to the UK.

Earlier it was announced that Scotland is introducing testing amongst patients with flu-like symptoms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as more British patients tested positive.

The Scottish Government said it was "important to note" that the first Scots case does not involve people the patient may have passed on the street or in a shop "as the risk in these situations is very low".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR) ton Sunday evening and will be taking part in the UK Government’s resilience (COBR) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Monday morning "to ensure all necessary steps are being taken" to prepare for further expected cases in Scotland. SGoRR will meet again later on Monday.

There have been a total of 698 negative test results in Scotland since the start of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

According to Scottish and UK protocol all patients presenting with a history and symptoms which may be suggestive of coronavirus will be isolated and appropriate infection prevention and control measures put in place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a speedy recovery.

“Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine. Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

She said of the latest case: "There is a clear travel history that tells us the likelihood of where this patient got the infection."

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood added: “Scotland is well equipped to deal with infections of this kind. We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues, and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan.

“This is peak season for respiratory and flu-like illness. There will be people presenting with symptoms of acute respiratory illness but these cases are highly unlikely to be coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We practice and prepare our response to disease outbreaks and follow tried and tested procedures, following the highest safety standards possible for the protection of NHS staff, patients and the public.”

The Scottish Government said that tests for Covid-19 are being increased to include a sample of people with flu-like symptoms who have not travelled to an affected area as a "precautionary step".

Ministers believe this will assist in detecting community transmission early in the event of an outbreak in Scotland.

Using existing NHS monitoring measures, a surveillance network of 41 GP practices across Scotland testing patients for flu will now submit samples to be tested for coronavirus.

Clinicians will also introduce testing for the virus for people who are admitted to critical care units with pneumonia across Scotland.

Dr Calderwood added: “ Early detection measures will be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus in the event of an outbreak.

“Hospitals and GP surgeries will now conduct tests on some patients with coughs, fevers or shortness of breath - regardless of whether they have travelled to a place where the virus is known to be spreading. Not everyone with flu will be tested, but this is a sensible step to take as a precautionary measure to give us an early warning of community transmission.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

Meanwhile the country’s leading microbiologist has warned that Glasgow’s United Nations COP26 climate change conference could be cancelled because of the crisis.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor at Aberdeen University said it would be “daft” to proceed with the high-profile summit if the Covid-19 virus was still active in the summer.

Up to 90,000 delegates and 200 world leaders are due to travel to Glasgow for 10 days of talks on how to save the planet later this year.

Scottish Government's coronavirus advice

All travellers who develop relevant symptoms, however mild, within 14 days of returning from mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand should self-isolate at home immediately and call their GP or if NHS 24 (111) if their surgery is closed.



If you have been to other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath (even if your symptoms are mild) should self-isolate at home immediately and call their GP or if NHS 24 (111) if their surgery is closed.



If you have been to Hubei Province in China, Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea since 19 February – even if you have no symptoms – remain at home for 14 days, avoid having visitors and don’t go to work, school, public places or use taxis or public transport. Phone the free helpline on 0800 028 2816 if you start to develop any symptoms.



A dedicated advice line for people in Scotland who have concerns but are not displaying symptoms is in operation on 0800 028 2816.

More advice on travel can be found on Fit for Travel and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.



Up to date information on the situation in Scotland is being published by Scottish Government.

Under the terms of International Health Regulations, high consequence infectious diseases like coronavirus (COVID-19) are reportable to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Scottish Laboratories will send all positive samples to Public Health England’s WHO designated Colindale laboratory for confirmatory testing.



A coronavirus is a type of virus. Typical symptoms include fever, a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune symptoms, older people, and those with long term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.



Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China. This is a rapidly evolving situation which is being monitored carefully.

Specific guidance on handling the coronavirus has been shared with NHS staff.

