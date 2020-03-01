Tom Gordon

BORIS Johnson has been forced to mount a public defence of the Home Secretary he appointed just seven months ago as the row over her alleged bullying and dishonesty intensified.

The Prime Minister said he “absolutely” had confidence in Priti Patel after her most senior official quit at the weekend and accused her of smearing him and then lying about it.

Resigning as Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam said he had turned down a financial settlement to leave quietly and would instead be pursuing a claim for unfair dismissal through the courts.

He claimed he had been subject to a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” after clashing with Ms Patel, and he did not believe her when she denied being involved in it.

He said he had “received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands - behaviour that created fear and that needed some bravery to call out”.

He said he had encouraged the home secretary “to change her behaviours” towards staff, adding: “My experience has been extreme but I consider that there is evidence that it is part of a wider pattern of behaviour”.

The BBC reported Ms Patel had also been the subject of a formal complaint when she was an employment minister between 2015 and 2016.

The complaint is believed to have been made by a member of her small private office team.

Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Patel had a duty to come to parliament on Monday and “explain the allegations”.

After Sir Philip resigned on Saturday, no government minister publicly defended Ms Patel all day, leading to speculation she could be forced out.

However with Sajid Javid quitting as Chancellor last month over a turf war between Number 10 and the Treasury, the risk to Mr Johnson’s credibility of losing a second holder of one of the great offices of state seems to have saved her for now.

On a visit to Public Health England in North London on Sunday, Mr Johnson was asked by the media if he still had confidence in Ms Patel.

He said: “I absolutely do have confidence in Priti Patel. I think she is a fantastic Home Secretary.

“It is never an easy job, as anyone who has been Home Secretary will testify. It is one of the toughest jobs in Government.”

With Mr Johnson also under fire over his top adviser Dominic Cummings’s confrontational approach to the civil service, the Prime Minister also stressed his faith in his officials.

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear - I am full of admiration for our civil service and the job that they do.

“We politicians could not begin to accomplish things without the fantastic, absolutely brilliant alpha minds in the civil service.

“We depend on them.”

The briefing referred to in Sir Philip’s resignation began last month after the Times reported allegations of bullying by Ms Patel, including belittling officials in meetings, making unreasonable demands and creating an “atmosphere of fear”.

It was also claimed by the Guardian that she emerged from an office saying: “Why is everyone so f***ing useless?”

Denying he had any part in it, Sir Philip claims he was then briefed against by allies of Ms Patel, accused of being unable to do his job, not meriting his pension, and likened to Eeyore, the downbeat donkey in Winnie the Pooh.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told Sky News he wouldn’t mind “ruffling feathers” in Whitehall, but the allegations verged on “abuse”.

He suggested Ms Patel could be suspended as Home Secretary pending a Cabinet Office investigation.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted Ms Patel was “determined” but “extremely courteous” in her dealings with Government officials.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “Priti is a very determined Home Secretary. She is probably closer to where the public are on the issues of law and order than any home secretary in recent history. I think she drives things forward.

“Now, I also think she is extremely courteous, and in every dealing I’ve had with her she has been very courteous.

“I can’t get into the details of the case, not least because it looks like it might be going to court and I’m not close to it.”

Tory MP Nus Ghani, one of Ms Patel’s allies, suggested sexism was to blame for the negative coverage.

She told Sky News: “I do think it’s curious that if you’re providing leadership, if you’re determined, working at a fantastic pace, that within men that is seen as a fantastic skill and for women sometimes it’s seen as challenging.”

Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, and a former adviser to Labour, said Ms Patel might have to resign if Sir Philip won his legal action.

He said the manner of Sir Philip’s departure was “extraordinary”, and would send “shockwaves” through most of the civil service.

He told the BBC: “Every institution can do better and that’s true for the civil service as well, but what you don’t do is go to war with the civil service.”