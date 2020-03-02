JILL Stephenson (Letters, February 28) writes that “we Scots” should be “honestly told” we “cannot have everything for free and that hard choices have to be made”. This is a strange criticism of a Government on a relatively fixed revenue base, largely determined by Westminster, and with limited borrowing powers.

In such circumstances, choices will be particularly “hard” for they will often be “zero-sum” (more spent on A means less on B), a problem that cannot be avoided by resort to the financial markets, as for instance Westminster can. Ms Stephenson is quite correct that “Government funding is about priorities”. Of course it is, but while Ms Stephenson may not agree with the Scottish Government’s priorities, they were chosen by the Scottish electorate.

She is also critical of the performance of the Scottish Government on several health measures so perhaps she didn’t see Professor Danny Dorling on BBC4’s 100 Days, commenting on, as the interviewer put it, the “shocking degree of health inequalities” in England, and in particular the decline in life expectancy among women, especially in deprived areas. One of his observations is that infant mortality in England has risen since 2015, but in Scotland more was spent in this area, and infant mortality has declined.

However, perhaps his most potent point is that the healthcare system in England is heading in the direction of “one of the wealthier states” in America, where medicine is privatised. However, in Scotland his view was that Scotland’s NHS is influenced slightly more by the Scandinavian model of high-quality public services paid for by tax at a rate much higher than we would be used to in the UK.

This illustrates well Ms Stephenson’s most profound difficulty, as any significant policy drift – or “splitting apart in the United Kingdom in terms of spending, policy, beliefs and outcomes” as Professor Dorling put it – between Scotland and England is inconsistent with the concept of the Union. Such policy drift may well result in the Scottish electorate being faced with a choice of how best to realise their own priorities – as part of a United Kingdom which in terms of spending and policy and so on we have increasingly little in common, or independence where we are free to determine our own choices between our own priorities and to set spending to suit.

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

THE "day" job that the SNP is constantly advised to concentrate on instead of yapping on about independence is of course to be getting on with the Westminster-directed Government in the same way that Toryism and Labour in Scotland take their orders direct from London. Letters and columns in The Herald that suggest that the SNP's campaigning while in government for independence alongside taking care of immediate responsibilities is incompatible practice, are choosing to dislodge the SNP from its foundations. That the SNP can do both the day job and pursue its country's independence is well proven every day the Scottish Parliament exists. Certainly its day job is every bit as well carried out as is the Westminster day job and where are the Unionist complaints about Boris Johnson and Co spending too much of their time on Brexit and too little on immediate matters like education, housing, public services etc?

As for any letters moaning about there being no opposition to SNP rule in Holyrood, what worth of main opposition is there in Westminster apart from SNP MPs? A Labour that is near-enough indistinguishable from Tories doesn't qualify as opposition and for living proof of same just look at the numbers of both inhabiting the House of Lords. All singing from the same song sheet doesn't add up to anything but a one-party state.

Ian Johnstone, Peterhead.

WE all remember the ability of Teflon Tony (Blair) to emerge unscathed from repeated setbacks. This slippery characteristic was also true of Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and, latterly, Donald Trump. It appears that Nicola Sturgeon also possesses the Teflon touch. Although floundering in a muddy sea of political impropriety and overseeing a dangerous slide in fiscal, health, education and policing standards, none of this mud appears to stick to her administration.

The 2019 General Election saw the SNP secure 45 per cent of the cast votes, yielding a disproportionate 80 per cent of seats. Ms Sturgeon's misleading claim that she speaks for the people of Scotland clearly resonates with her devoted All Under One Banner supporters. The reality is that only one-third of the total electorate support her cause.

Even as a teenager the First Minister "had a strong feeling that it was wrong for Scotland to be governed by a Tory Government we never elected". Perpetual repetition like this, known as "effective frequency' eventually lodges in people's minds as truth. Many admire her undoubted tenacity and verbal agility, a quality she has honed to near perfection since she first took to the political stage. This nationalist mantra has become a blind obsession to the detriment of our country. It's time to cast off the blinkers of ancient nostalgia and focus on Scotland's real challenges.

Ms Sturgeon recently said that Boris Johnson "is the kind of guy who talks nonsense, has the swagger and confidence and conviction but despite the swagger it's still nonsense". She clearly fails to recognize such characteristics in her own verbal acrobatics.

Neil J Bryce, Kelso.

Read more: Scots need to be reminded that hard choices must be made