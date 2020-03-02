The importance of creating and developing workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion has not diminished.

We continue to make progress across our economy with many organisations adopting bold approaches to embracing new ways of working, attracting and retaining talent from all backgrounds, and building cultures where everybody feels welcomed and can bring their true selves to work every day.

However, there is still a long way to go before we can say that our economy and our workplaces are truly inclusive.

That is why The Herald and GenAnalytics have again joined forces to host Scotland’s largest Diversity Conference, supported by BAE Systems, CIPD, City of Glasgow College, Diageo, J.P. Morgan, MacRoberts LLP, and ScottishPower.

Now in its fourth year, the conference attracts around 200 delegates from all sectors of Scotland.

This year we will continue to demonstrate why diversity and inclusion matters. We will show that organisations that embrace diversity perform better than those who do not.

They are more profitable and effective, they can attract and retain talent, and they better understand and reflect their customer base and the communities they serve. Diversity also drives innovation, it challenges the status quo and helps create a mindset for change.

Jennifer Blee, Procurement Director and Diversity and Inclusion Sponsor for BAE Systems Naval Ships, said: “BAE Systems Naval Ships is proud to continue to sponsor the Diversity Conference and Awards for 2020 for the fourth year in a row.

“Each year I am energised by the conversations and enthusiasm the event brings and it’s great to be amongst companies and individuals driving the agenda forward. Having an inclusive environment is a priority for us, in order to solve complex problems in innovative ways which is key to our success.”

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of Scotland and Northern Ireland, CIPD, added: “As the professional body for HR, the CIPD champions better work and working lives. Supporting diversity and inclusion is an essential aspect of good people management, so we’re delighted to sponsor the Diversity Conference again and we’re really looking forward to hearing about Scottish organisations creating inclusive environments for the good of their employees, their organisations, and society as a whole.”

The event will recognise the importance of developing a community which comes together to share experiences, insights, challenges that have been overcome and strategies that have delivered success. This diversity network will be a key focus of the conference this year as we know that peer-peer learning and sharing of ideas is of great value.

We also know that achieving greater diversity in Scotland’s workplaces, across our economy, and within our communities makes economic and business sense. More diverse and inclusive workplaces will help challenge, change and champion inclusive economic growth that will benefit everyone. That’s why our theme this year is Moving Beyond Discussion and focusing on action.

Achieving greater diversity and creating even better workplaces and communities with inclusion at the heart has never been more important to our businesses, our economy and our society, with inclusive growth at the heart of Scotland’s economic agenda.

Rupa Mooker, Director of People & Development at MacRoberts, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Diversity Conference for the fourth time as it launches in 2020.

The promotion of diversity and inclusion is at the core of our business, so we are pleased to be able to offer our support for an event that not only looks to educate but celebrate diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

A ScottishPower spokesperson said: “ScottishPower is a business that champions the environment by tackling climate change head on.

Our people really value the opportunity to make a real difference across the energy sector and society as a whole through their diverse insights that shape, how we think, what we believe and who we are.

“We’re delighted to support the Diversity Conference once again in what has become one of the main events in Scotland’s inclusion calendar.”

The conference will take place on Thursday, May 21, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow. To book, visit newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/thediversity-conference, call 0141 302 6016 or email kirsty. loughlin@newsquest.co.uk