Plans for a Sydney Harbour Bridge-style viewing platform on the Forth Bridge are due to be approved by councillors - despite widespread objections.

Plans for the visitor attraction on the historic railway bridge are set to be authorised by councillors on Wednesday - the 130th anniversary of the crossing’s opening.

Network Rail hopes plans for a viewing platform near the South Queensferry end of the bridge, and visitor reception hub will be approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.

However, the Edinburgh Evening News 155 objections have been lodged with the council, opposing the controversial plans.

There have been just 40 letters of support for the plans from the public, which would enable tourists to walk across part of the bridge while attached to a safety harness.

Stairs and the ramps will be built into the cantilever and will lead to a viewing platform on the top of the south cantilever, offering panoramic views of the Firth of Forth.

Network Rail also want to create a visitor reception hub.

There are longer-term plans yet to be announced about similar proposals for the Fife side of the bridge.

But concerns have been raised about the loss of nearly 130 trees and the potential impact on privacy for nearby properties.

There are also worries about the impact of increased visitor numbers on the town of South Queensferry, Edinburgh.

Ward councillor Kevin Lang said the planned attraction is likely to be very popular.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge platform attracts thousands of visitors every year

But he called on Network Rail to ‘live up to its promises’ and ensure the privacy of neighbouring properties is protected.

A report by planning officers described the plans as being acceptable in principle and the impact on trees would be short term and localised.

Officers added that the works on the Unesco World Heritage site will be “minimal”, with “adequate” on-site car parking and links to public transport via nearby Dalmeny Station.

The plans are also expected to generate 38 full-time jobs according to the developers, with promises of increased footfall to local businesses and improvements to footpaths.

If permission is granted by councillors, the attraction will have to operate between the hours of 8am and 10pm.

Councillor Lang said: “I think the chance to walk on to the Forth Bridge will be very popular and attract lots of visitors.

“However, it’s because it’s likely to be so well used that concerns have arisen about the local impact.

“If the development does get the go ahead then Network Rail needs to live up to its promises, especially in terms of protecting the privacy of neighbouring homes and also ensuring it maximises the numbers of visitors coming by public transport.”