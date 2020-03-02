A former Celtic player has been arrested at a London airport in connection with a warrant.
Anthony Stokes, who also represented Scottish sides Falkirk and Hibernian, was led away from his plane at Gatwick by armed police, according to the Scottish Sun.
A witness on the plane, which was returning from Dubai: “I heard raised voices in the cabin and we were all told to stay in our seats for them to deal with someone on the plane.
“They asked for Mr Anthony C Stokes to come to the front of the plane with his luggage.
“He was walked off and I later saw him and another man standing by the baggage belts.”
The current FC Persepolis forward was reportedly returning from a trip to Dubai with his family on Friday.
He is due to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court today.
Police Scotland confirmed to the Glasgow Times: " A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.”
