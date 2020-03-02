After pioneering one of Scotland’s first district heating systems at the Commonwealth Games’ Athletes’ Village, Glasgow-based contractor CCG is now focused upon larger scale projects that will heat affordable housing in a carbon neutral way, discovers Agnes Stevenson

In 2025, gas boilers will be banned from all new homes. The Government decision, which will come into force in just five short years, is the boldest move yet towards ending the use of fossil fuel in heating systems and it will mark a significant milestone in the bid to make this country carbon neutral.

Already, Glasgow City Council has declared its intention to become the UK’s first carbon-neutral city and has given 2030 as its deadline and Edinburgh has published an £8 billion plan setting out how it is going to match that date.

But how do these laudable ambitions co-exist with the Scottish Government’s affordable housing supply programme, which is unlikely to come to a halt when the first target of 50,000 homes by 2021 is reached?

Is it truly possible when working within financial constraints to design new homes that are fuel-efficient and affordable to heat and which do not add to the carbon burden on our environment? CCG Scotland believes that it is.

The award-winning Glasgow-based contractor, which is part of one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, is leading the way in looking afresh at construction and developing new ways of meeting demands for new housing while also caring for the environment.

Six years after the opening of the Athletes’ Village in Glasgow, where it pioneered one of the first district heating systems in Scotland, the company is investing in an innovative programme of research and development into net zero strategies for heating new-build homes.

Cutting carbon: David Wylie of CCG has a firm track record in eco-friendly innovation.

This is a thorough examination of both existing methods and new technologies, examining strengths and weaknesses, looking at where improvements can be made, assessing what needs to change in order to achieve carbon neutral outcomes and also assessing the costs involved in each of the options.

The solution to cutting carbon emissions, says managing director, David Wylie, may well be different depending on the size and geographic location of individual developments, but in order to give clients a true picture of what is possible then research and development into materials and construction methods is essential.

“Clients need to be able to assess both the costs and the benefits if they are to be in a position to make the right decisions for their project.”

And while new technologies will play a part in creating carbon-neutral homes in the future, the potential to make homes carbon-neutral already exists using what’s already available within the construction sector.

At the moment though, says Wylie, existing technologies are not being used effectively and opportunities are being lost to have a real impact on carbon reduction.

“Too often things such as photovoltaic panels are being added as a box-ticking exercise without really addressing their true potential. Energy demands peak in the evenings and so the daytime output from these panels is going to waste. Whilst this doesn’t impact directly on the calculation for carbon emissions the savings to fuel bills need to be considered to allow clients to truly assess the options.

“An important part of our research is to discover how best to make use of existing technologies and our off site manufacturing division in order to achieve carbon neutral homes now.”

CCG has a track record on innovation. The company includes an offsite manufacturing division which operates from a purpose-built factory creating high quality, low carbon buildings and CCG has experience of working on Passivhaus projects.

Passivhaus is a standard for energy efficiency, which reduces a building’s carbon footprint, however it is not the only solution, says Wylie, and it may not be suitable for every client.

“For example, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery systems as required for Passivhaus may not be desirable to clients.

“What’s also important is that, in building carbon-neutral homes, neither the technology nor the maintenance regimes should be onerous for tenants, owners or clients. The solutions have to be simple, they must reduce fuel bills and not be complicated to operate or maintain, but in order to meet the costs of making homes carbon neutral it may involve social housing associations looking at different ways of charging rents.”

At the moment says Wylie, clients are still unsure of how far and how fast to proceed although they know that, in the very near future, they will have to embrace new ways of doing things.

“We are at that point where people know that change is coming but they are not sure of how to move forward, which is why we have a role to play in looking ahead. Because 2025 will be here very soon and, aside from the longer-term vision, there is an issue here that needs to be addressed quickly.”

In order to develop its own carbon neutral house types, CCG is collaborating with Carbon Futures, a specialist energy and sustainability consultancy firm, based in Glasgow, which works to deliver low-carbon, cost-effective solutions to building in both the housing and commercial sectors.

It has also been in talks with Mitsubishi on air source heat pumps, which are amongst the range of options which may be used to cut the need for fossil-based heating systems.

Wylie says: “Crucially though, we have been working closely with our internal divisions, including our off site manufacturing division where the emphasis has been on improving the thermal performance of external walls and build detailing in order to minimise thermal bridging” – the process by which heat is lost from a building.

Alongside the manufacturing division, CCG has been looking at ways to optimise the performance of external doors and windows while, alongside its Asset Management team, CCG has been studying the design and siting of radiators.

Wylie says: “Asset Management would be responsible for installing air source heat pumps and so we need to ensure that the larger radiators which would be required to work on this system are appropriately designed and positioned so as not to compromise either heat or space within rooms.”

And another key collaboration is with the Arc-Tech, CCG’s mechanical and electrical division, who, says Wylie, are key to ensuring the efficient use of power generated from photovoltaic panels.

It is because it can draw on this expertise that CCG is in a position to lead the way on carbon neutral solutions and while Wylie is aware that the entire sector will benefit from CCG’s investment, he sees this as a positive outcome. “And by the time the rest of the industry has caught up, we will already have moved ahead,” he says.