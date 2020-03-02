The first Scottish case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday after a patient was diagnosed after returning from Italy.

The person from Tayside, who has not been named, is being treated in isolation in hospital but Scotland's chief medical office has said they are "clinically well" and were moved to hospital as a precaution,

How many cases have been reported?

As of Monday, an estimated 87,000 people have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak globally. Of the 80,026 confirmed cases in mainland China, 44,462 (56%) have recovered and 2,912 (or 3.6%) have died.

The virus has spread to at least 30 other countries.

In Scotland, 816 people have been tested with only one confirmed case.

There have been 36 recorded cases and no fatalities to date in the UK.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Symptoms include a fever, a cough that could develop into pneumonia and breathing difficulties. Severe cases can lead to organ failure.

Who is most vulnerable to the virus?

Many of those who have died were already in poor health. Older people and those with underlying health issues including cancer, diabetes and lung conditions are most at risk but other groups including health workers are vulnerable.

Scientists say there they don't have any reason to believe that pregnant women are more susceptible to the disease,

According to figures released by the World Health Organisation, based on data from 44,000 patients, 81% develop mild symptoms, 14% develop severe symptoms and 5% become critically ill.

How can I protect myself ?

If you have recently travelled from areas affected by coronavirus, you should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people and call NHS 24 on 111 to let them know of your recent travel. Other ways include:

- Washing your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based rub

- Maintaining at least a 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

- Covering your mouth and nose with the crook of your elbow or a tissue if coughing or sneezing

- Seeking medical advice if you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing

Should I be wearing a face mask?

Experts are divided over the efficacy of face masks with some saying viruses can be transmitted through the eyes and tiny viral particles able to penetrate the masks.

What treatment is available?

Work on a vaccine is underway but before it could become commercially available lengthy testing would have to be carried out. Experts say a vaccine being rolled out before a year would be very fast.