Frightful February dumped the highest rainfall Scotland has seen in 30 years – making it the second-wettest February in history.

The sheer volume of water threatened records going back to the days of Queen Victoria, with Midlothian receiving its highest rainfall since 1894.

Glasgow, Scotland’s biggest city, endured close to three times the amount of rain it would normally expect in any February at almost 10 inches. Scotland was lashed by three named storms in the month, with Ciara, Dennis and finally Jorge inundating the country with more rain than it has seen since 1990.

The good news from the Met Office is that March - which reputedly comes “in like a lion, out like a lamb” – shows signs of things calming down at last.

The longer-term forecast for the middle of the month suggests high pressure starting to build, which could lead to drier and calmer conditions taking hold.

The warnings for severe weather began right at the start of February, with 80mph Storm Ciara arriving just in time to ruin the first weekend of the month.

Storm Dennis arrived the following weekend, damaging hundreds of homes in the south of Scotland and causing death on the hills.

A jetstream running at 200mph delivered yet another soggy weekend on February 22 and 23 before Storm Jorge topped up astonishing rainfall totals right at the end of the month.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Spanish-named storm had caused a landslide on the main west coast rail line near Warrington in Cheshire, leading to cancellation of train services from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London via Preston.

Oli Claydon of the Met Office said:”We have had quite an exceptionally-wet February. “We have looked back at statistics and found that it has contributed to a wetter winter than normal, overall.

“Scotland, as a whole, recorded its second-wettest February on record, with 275.6mm (10.8 inches) for the entire month.

“It surpassed the previous secondwettest February, from 1997, when the total was 268.1mm (10.5 inches).

“And it came close to rivalling Scotland’s all-time record, set in 1990 with 288.9mm (11.3 inches).”

Even so, remarkable individual totals were registered in different parts of the country. Dundee received 279 per cent of its normal February rainfall, while Glasgow’s 247mm (9.7 inches) of rain was 281 per cent of what the city would normally get.

In England, Lancashire endured 338 per cent of normal.

Midlothian had its second-wettest February ever, at 295 per cent of average coming close to the record set way back in 1894.

Roofing firms say their crews have been unable to work for most of the month and buildings sites have been at a standstill on days when the rain was falling and wind was blowing.

Economists say it will be a few weeks before they are able to assess the impact on the country’s production and spending.

The blame has been placed squarely on the jetstream, a high-level ribbon of air in the atmosphere which controls our weather.

It has been running at between 200 and 250mph in February, firing a succession of low pressure systems directly across the Atlantic.

Many of these weather events would normally track much further north in the Atlantic towards Iceland but the speed of the jetstream has sent them straight to our shores.

Added Mr Claydon of the Met Office:”Generally speaking, it will be a bit more settled this week. “It will remain blustery, but not as windy as of late.

“We see high pressure trying to make inroads into our weather later in March, which should lead to more settled conditions.”