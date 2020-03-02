THE coronavirus outbreak can be contained if the world takes the right measures, the World Health Organisation has said.

Its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world is in "uncharted territory" and that the virus was "unique".

Deaths globally have passed 3,000. Most are in China but over the past day there were nine times more new infections outside China than inside.

But Dr Tedros insisted: "We can push this virus back". He also said stigma was more dangerous than the disease itself.

He added: "Containment of Covid19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries. There is no one-size fits all approach."

The WHO chief said the development of the Covid-19 disease globally was not a "one-way street" and could be combated if countries acted quickly and effectively - starting with containment measures.

"There is no choice but to act now," he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus could put more than 200,000 Scots in hospital

On Sunday he said people over 60 or with long-term illnesses should try to avoid crowded places to cut the risk of catching coronavirus.

One of the countries worst affected outside China - Italy - on Monday saw a jump in its death toll from 34 to 52.

"We can push this coronavirus back, " said Dr Tedros. "Your actions now will determine the course of the Covid19 outbreak in your country. There’s no choice but to act now.

"This virus, this enemy is unknown, there are some things known now, but many unknowns.

"We have to stand together in unison to fight it. And the early signs are very encouraging."

He said cases in China, where the bug first emerged, are continuing to declining and that WHO was most concerned about epidemics in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan was the agency's "greatest concern".

In 24 hours there were nine times more cases outside China than inside the country.

Of the 88,013 cases reported globally so far, 90% are in China, mostly in one province. Of the 8,739 cases reported outside China, 81% are from four countries.

Of the other 57 affected countries, 38 have reported ten cases or less and 19 have only one case.

READ MORE: Scotland registers first confirmed coronavirus case... with more predicted

"Knowing and understanding your epidemic is the first step to defeating it," he said. "This virus is not influenza. We are in unchartered territory.

"We have never seen before a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission but at the same time can also be contained with the right measures.

"If this was an influenza epidemic, we would have expected to see widespread community transmission across the globe by now, and efforts to slow it down or contain it would not be feasible.

"But containment of Covid19 is feasible, and must remain the top priority for all countries. With early aggressive measures, countries can stop transmission and save lives."

Dr Tedros's main advice was that each country had to look at their own situation as there was no one-way-fits-all means of tackling the outbreak.

He acknowledged that people were debating whether the spread of the coronavirus was a pandemic adding:

"We are monitoring the situation every moment of every day.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, WHO will not hesitate to describe this as a pandemic if the evidence suggest this."

Our message to all countries is: this is not one-way street. We can push this #coronavirus back.



Your actions now will determine the course of the #COVID19 outbreak in your country.



There’s no choice but to act now. pic.twitter.com/osNPVas2Tr — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 2, 2020

"We know people are afraid. We know they have many concerns and questions. Is the virus spreading in my community? Will my kids be okay? Will my parents be okay? Is it safe to hold an event? Should I travel?

"The answers to these questions will vary depending on where you live, how old you are and how healthy you are.

"Individuals, families and communities, should follow the advice provided by local health authorities..."

He concluded by saying: "Our message to all countries is that this is not a one way street. We can push this virus back.

"Your actions now will determine the course of the outbreak in your country. There is no choice but to act now."