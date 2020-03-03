A plan to open a mobile drug consumption room in Glasgow without Government approval has won backing of politicians and campaigners.

Peter Krykant is fundraising to kit out a van and offer a safe and clean space for drug users to inject to take them out of of dangerous conditions that have been shown to increase the risk of HIV and to reduce overdose.

Mr Krykant, who is in long term recovery from addiction and works with homeless people in Glasgow, had raised more than £2000 before his JustGiving crowdfunding page was taken down but he is determined to continue with the project.

He told the Glasgow Times: “Someone needs to take action. I know drug consumptions rooms are not a silver bullet but they are being used by both governments as a political football. These have been started in the same way in other countries and legislation has changed through activism.”

Mr Kyrkant and anyone involved risks arrest for permitting drug taking but campaigners warn that would be a backward step.

The Scottish Drugs Forum said: “It is a sad reflection of the failure of the state due to government inaction and a lack of will from legal authorities, if these services have to be developed by concerned private citizens.

“However, international precedents from Canada and elsewhere show that these types of initiatives can be mainstreamed and develop into state-supported services.

SDF would want these services to be developed within the law and by the state and appeals now, again, for the Scottish Government, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and UK Home Office to work to ensure that a pilot facility, at least, is provided in Scotland.

“If such an appeal fails, SDF would recommend that the Crown decide that the prosecution of the people developing and delivering this service would not be in the public interest and would result in further adverse public health outcomes.”

Reverend Brian Casey, of Springburn Parish Church, where 1000 wooden crosses have been planted in memory of people who lost their lives to drugs criticised the lack of action.

He said: “The real crime is sitting back and watching people die while two governments fight a proxy war over Brexit and independence when drug deaths should be front and centre.

“We can no longer allow this to happen. Every death can be avoided.”

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, said: “I’ve donated to this drug consumption room fund and will keep lobbying the Lord Advocate to grant immunity to anyone involved in this life saving work.

“To address this public health emergency we need drug consumption rooms and same day treatment and rehab.”