A FIFTH of workers could have to take time off due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has warned.

Officials also say the police may have to drop low-priority cases, and the NHS could delay non-urgent care.

The details are contained within a 27-page 'battle plan' published this morning, which sets out the plans for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak should it spread further across the country.

At a press conference this morning, Boris Johnson tried to reassure the public by saying that "for the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus this will be a mild disease from which they will speedily and fully recover."

He added: " I fully understand the public concern about the global spread of the virus.

"It is highly likely we will see a growing number of UK cases.

"That's why keeping the country safe is the government's overwhelming priority. We are committed to doing everything possible....to prepare for all eventualities.

"We already have a fantastic NHS, fantastic testing systems and fantastic surveillance of the spread of the disease.

"We will make sure the NHS gets all the support it needs."

The Prime Minister said the government's plan does not "set out what the government will do, but the steps we could take" based on scientific advice, if additional measures are needed.

He added: "Our country remains extremely well prepared, as it has been since the outbreak began in Wuhan several months ago.

"We must not forget what we can all do to fight this virus. Wash your hands with soap and hot water for the length of time it takes to sing happy birthday twice. It is simple advice but it is the single most important thing we can do.

"At this stage, I want to stress that for the vast majority of the people of this country we should be going about business as usual."