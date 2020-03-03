THE number of people stuck in Scottish hospitals despite being well enough to leave has risen again, straining the NHS as it braces for an influx of coronavirus patients.

The latest official figures show there were 47,529 bed days lost to delayed discharges in January this year, up 5 per cent on December, and 8% up on January 2019.

It was the highest number of days lost to bed blocking since October 2016.

The number of people involved was also at its highest since July 2016, at 1,640.

This was 19% up on December and 11% up on the same sample point n January 2019.

Of those needlessly occupying hospital beds in January this year, 1,308 were delayed for three days or more.

Health and social care reasons accounted for 995 delays (76%), complex needs accounting for 281 delays (21%) and patient and family-related reasons for 32 delays (2%).

In February 2015, then SNP Health Secretary Shona Robison said she wanted to “eradicate delayed discharge out of the system” that year but failed to do so.

It has remained a stubborn problem ever since.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood yesterday warned up to 80% of Scotland’s population could be affected by coronavirus, 4% of whom could be hospitalised.

This would be around 170,000 people, although not all would need care at the same time.

It would put unprecedented strain on Scotland’s hospitals, which have 13,000 beds, and normally receive less than 600,000 emergency admissions in the course of a whole year.

The UK Government today published the co-ordinated four nations plan for responding to the COVID-19 virus.

It said up to a fifth of the workforce could be off sick during the peak of an epidemic in the UK.

The police may need to focus on the most serious crimes and maintaining public order if the virus spreads.

The military could also provide support to emergency services if needed.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “Time and time again the SNP has promised to end delayed discharge and yet the numbers of patients stuck in hospital is continuing to increase.

“Delayed discharge is very distressing for patients and their families and is putting the NHS under serious pressure.

“It is deeply disappointing that the SNP has failed to provide social care with the funding it needs to tackle delayed discharge at this year’s budget.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.