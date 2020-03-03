THE SNP has suspended MP Neale Hanvey for six months for posting anti-Semitic material online and ordered him to take a re-education course.

Mr Hanvey was first suspended by the party in November, during the general election.

He went on to win the Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath seat regardless and is now an Independent MSP.

After a disciplinary hearing on Saturday, he was informed today that his sanction was a six-month suspension backdated to November 28, the day the party initially took action against him.

It means he should be free to return to the SNP on May 29.

However he must first successfully complete an educational course with an anti-Semitism charity to demonstrate an understanding of the problem.

He must also meet with the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (ScoJec) and apologise for his previous action.

During the election it emerged that Mr Hanvey had previously promoted an article about the Jewish financier George Soros depicting him as a puppet-master, an anti-Semitic trope.

The former SNP leader on Fife Council issued an “unequivocal apology” for what he called his “dreadful errors of judgment”.

He has always said he hopes to return to the SNP fold, and currently sits alongside and votes with SNP MPs at Westminster.

An SNP spokesperson said: “The decision of the Member Conduct Committee is open to appeal and so we cannot make any additional comment as this stage.

“As was said at the time of Mr Hanvey’s suspension, there is no place for antisemitism in the SNP or in our society.”

Mr Hanvey has been asked for comment.