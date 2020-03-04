It is the iconic painting by a Dutch legend that is often mistaken for a self-portrait of the artist himself.

Vincent Van Gogh’s portrait of the Scottish art dealer he shared a flat with has returned home to Glasgow for the first time in nearly two years after touring to the other side of the world.

The 133-year-old “Portrait of Alexander Reid” -- often mistaken for a self-portrait of Van Gogh himself -- has helped draw millions of visitors to the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum over many years.

One of Glasgow Museums’ most recognisable paintings, for the last 18 months however it has been touring Japanese cities together with an exhibition of works from the Burrell Collection.

“The Burrell Collection: A voyage to impressionism. Vision of a great ship owner-collector”, has seen parts of the world famous collection go overseas for the first time since it was given to Glasgow in 1944, while its home in Pollok Country Park undergoes major refurbishment.

The portrait of Reid is now back on show in the Kelvingrove’s French Gallery, which also features works by other renowned French artists including Monet, Renoir and Pissarro.

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “Following the successful visit, it’s wonderful to see Glasgow’s Van Gogh back on show in Kelvingrove. The must-see painting and its rich backstory make it one of the best-loved works in Glasgow Museums’ entire collection, for both tourists and Glaswegians alike.”

Reid was born in 1854, the oldest of six children in his family, which owned a successful business specialising in furnishing ships and making figure heads.

After leaving school, he became a carver in the workshop, but when fire destroyed the business he set up his own art gallery, showing the work of the Glasgow Boys artists, amongst others.

Reid later moved to France to further his knowledge of French art and in the 1880s worked in Paris with dealers Boussod & Valadon.

In Paris, he shared an apartment with art dealer Theo Van Gogh and his artist brother Vincent, who painted his portrait in 1887.

On his return to Glasgow he set up his own gallery, La Societe des Beaux-Arts, where he brought many outstanding examples of French art to Scotland.

In 1926 the gallery merged with the Lefèvre Gallery in London. Alex Reid & Lefèvre Gallery remained in existence until 2002.

Many of the works Reid traded are exhibited in the world’s most important art collections, including the Musee d’Orsay in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Portrait of Alexander Reid was purchased by the City of Glasgow in 1974, and continues to be a major draw for the one million-plus visitors to the Kelvingrove Museum each year.

Rebecca Quinton, Research Manager, Art, with Glasgow Museums, added: “Animated by fiery touches of red, orange and green, this portrait has an enigmatic and expressive power.

It features the young Glasgow art dealer Alex Reid, who worked in Paris with Van Gogh’s art dealer brother Theo and, for a short in 1887, shared the brothers’ Montmartre apartment. During his stay Reid posed for this portrait.”

Reid bore considerable resemblance to Van Gogh and until 1928, the painting was widely believed it to be a self-portrait of the Dutch Post-Impressionist.

An artist friend of Reid and Van Gogh wrote that the two men were so alike that “they might have been twins. I have often hesitated, until I got close, as to which of them I was meeting”.

It was only when Reid’s son saw the painting in a catalogue and contacted the artist’s family to explain it was a portrait of his father that the sitter’s identity became known.

Quinton added: “Alex Reid was one of Glasgow’s most important art dealers in the late 19th century and early 20th century. His eye for detail, exquisite taste and links with some of the most up and coming artists of the day ensured his reputation across the art world. In fact it was Reid that Sir William Burrell entrusted to carry out most of his dealings in French art.”