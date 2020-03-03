FOOTBALLERS and officials in Scotland have been instructed not to shake hands before or after matches due to the coronavirus.

Football governing bodies, the SFA and SPFL have written to clubs to say the traditional practice has been suspended with immediate effect.

It has not yet been made clear whether this is expected to apply across all levels of football, including youth football.

It is due to start with tonight's Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts.

It comes as football grounds have been urged to improve their hygiene to help guard against Covid-19 after claims stadiums often failed to provide fans with even soap and water.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said all sports and entertainment venues needed to ensure that people could wash their hands to combat the disease.

Some football clubs in Europe have begun asking players, staff and officials not to shake hands in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Scottish football grounds told to up their game on hygiene to tackle coronavirus

English Premier League side Newcastle United banned handshakes at training sessions last week, a move that has since been mirrored by fellow Premier League clubs Southampton, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now a joint letter issued by SFA president Ian Maxwell and league chief Neil Doncaster, calls for action from all clubs.

It read: “As you may be aware from yesterday's circular, the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have formed a joint response group to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in the national game.

“At today's daily briefing, it was agreed that with immediate effect we would seek to suspended the traditional practice of shaking hands between opponents and match officials prior to and following matches.

“This is keeping with the Scottish Government's circulated guidance on appropriate steps to reduce person-to-person contact and the resultant spread of the infection, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“We would request that you instruct all players, coaching staff and match officials on the latest guidance prior to the latest round of fixtures, starting this evening.

“We are grateful for your co-operation on this matter as we take a commonsense approach to the current situation.”

Both bodies had said earlier this week that they were taking a joint approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19.

They said they would work to minimise disruption to football, with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SPFL boss Neil Doncaster working SFS medical consultant Dr John McLean.

Mr Maxwell said the new response group would speak “with one voice in providing guidance and reassurance to stakeholders”.

It would also “co-ordinate activity daily to ensure Scottish football takes the necessary measures to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved in the national game”.

German side Borussia Dortmund have told players and staff not to sign autographs or pose for selfies and will no longer allow members of the public at training sessions.

"The safety of everyone involved in attending or participating in a major football event is our foremost consideration," Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement.

"Given the developing situation locally and internationally, it is incumbent on the football authorities to speak with one voice in providing guidance and reassurance to stakeholders."