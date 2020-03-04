THOUSANDS of older Scots householders are sleepwalking to pension poverty with a retirement income shortfall of more than £17,000 a year.

While over-55s in Scotland are anticipating they will need an annual pension income of £35,072 - that is 16% higher than the average income of a full time UK employee and more than double today’s average of £17,420.

A report published by lenders organisation, the Equity Release Council and financial advisers Keys calls for a specialist minister for the elderly as the "ambitious" pension income expectation is leaving a potential shortfall of £17,652 a year.

There are now concerns that people are simply sleepwalking into pension poverty, relying on the state pension to top up whatever savings they do manage.

And the report says a new UK government minister could ensure "broader social and financial issues" are recognised and co-ordinated across all government departments to over come "tunnel vision in retirement planning".

They say that multiple pressures, from rising living costs to mortgage commitments, are not only stifling savings, but eroding pension pots as one in six (16%) plan to draw on their pension savings early.

The research comes as experts fear retirement planning is not front of mind for the average Brit, even though automatic pension enrolment came into full effect in February 2018 Three in five British adults (59%) are now saving for the future, yet one-fifth, totalling almost eight million people, believe they will never be able to retire.

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “With the UK’s population ageing rapidly, the scale of this issue is only set to become greater. An increasing number of consumers must make their pensions savings last over longer retirements with property wealth fast emerging as a viable solution to help meet this funding challenge.

“Our report emphasises the pension pressures faced by many across the UK and calls for property wealth to be better considered and integrated into the advice process. A single-product solution to retirement planning is no longer fit for purpose. We must break down the silos that create tunnel vision when it comes to later life financial planning.”

The report says shows that paying off a mortgage often competes with retirement savings to be older homeowners’ biggest financial priority – stifling pension contributions and increasing the likelihood of people being “asset-rich, cash-poor” in later life.

Just over one in three (31%) homeowners who have increased their pension savings in the last year have been able to do so as they’re no longer paying off their mortgage.

Among those who still have a mortgage, almost half (44%) report that paying off their mortgage has, or is likely to, limit their pension savings potential.

The report that the pensions reality gap among homeowners aged 55+ comes at a time when pension income growth has stalled, increasing by just £7 a week over the last decade, and savings pressures are escalating across the UK, which is already home to western Europe’s largest increase in pensioner poverty since 1986.

The groups said the Financial Conduct Authority should work to ensure consumers are able to consider the full range of available pension products based on their current and future needs, whatever their entry point to retirement planning conversations.

It also says a cross-party later life commission should be established to help meet the long-term needs of people in later life.

A report survey shows that across the UK, the challenges of rising living costs (30%), prioritising mortgage repayments over pension savings (24%) supporting financial dependents (22%) and earning less money so unable to afford to save more (24%) are all cited as reasons why homeowners over-55 are unable to increase their pensions savings.