It’s been a week since I mentioned that the coronavirus posed the same sort of threat to the global economy as the worst tariff restrictions or the crisis of 2008; now ministers are saying the same thing. Though that, of course, is no guarantee I was right.

The only fairly reassuring news from this threat is that, judging by the interviews they’ve given, both Jeane Freeman, the Scottish Health Secretary, and Matt Hancock, her Westminster equivalent, come across as measured, realistic and sensible.

Both governments are considering measures to suspend large-scale gatherings, but given recent assessments that it may be weeks or even months before the effects of the virus peak, and the comparatively small numbers testing positive at this stage, it seems reasonable that they have been cautious about such action.

It’s not just the economic costs, balanced against public health benefits, of things like cancelling concerts and football matches. It’s that containment measures and closures – should they prove necessary – create practical headaches, too; shutting a school, for example, will almost certainly take out of action a lot of healthcare workers, as would public transport restrictions.

If it turns out that widespread “self-isolation” becomes necessary, it will obviously have a huge impact on such frontline services, and on sectors such as retail, logistics and hospitality.

A lot of other parts of the economy, however, may be surprisingly resilient. It’s difficult to find out how many of those employed in the UK would be able (assuming they’re well enough) to work from home, but it’s likely to be a fair number. Most people who spend the majority of their time on a computer and telephone – which must be a significant proportion of the workforce – could as easily do that at home.

Managers, professionals, administrative and secretarial workers are more than 40 per cent of all those employed; not all of them will be able to do everything remotely, but five years ago, more than 12 per cent of the UK workforce (4.2 million people) worked almost exclusively from home. At that stage, it was estimated that half the UK workforce would work remotely by 2020.

That obviously isn’t the case, and I don’t suppose that anyone would regard it as a vindication of the prediction if it were to happen this year, but only as a result of a pandemic that had us all quarantined in our bedrooms, checking in with the office on Skype, Slack or Microsoft Teams.

But given we have such tools for security, video-conferencing, multi-user messaging and real-time supervision, it’s rather odd that “telecommuting” hasn’t become the default for more jobs. With the exception of a few industries, remote working tends to be something that, for those who do it at all, is confined to a day or two a week, rather than the norm.

Yet, as well as the obvious savings for employers in providing office space, as well as ancillary costs (equipment, insurance, canteens, gyms and the like), all the research suggests that those who work mainly from home are more productive, motivated and happier. The advantages aren’t just flexibility in work/life balance or quality of living; there are real material advantages in commuting and housing costs – especially for those who live outside major cities.

We should be using the necessity for such measures during our current difficulties to overcome the resistance to introducing this kind of model much more widely. Think, for example, of the boon for meeting climate targets, if we could take a few million daily commuters out of the equation, and the likely geographical redistribution of skilled work and income.

Imagine the savings in care costs that would be produced with a more flexible workforce, the boost to small businesses and local high streets if people popped out from home, on foot or by bicycle, for their errands, rather than concentrating their spending around office blocks in city centres.

If it comes to that, it could have a profound impact on housing, one of the great distortions in the economy, by allowing the repurposing of city centre offices for accommodation, while offering those who prefer the country or the suburbs the ability to work there instead. Staying away from the office could be just the economic boost the country needs.