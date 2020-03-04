The leader of Glasgow City council has ruled out a bid to stand in the Holyrood election next year, according to reports.

Susan Aitken was rumoured to be considering a run at the Glasgow Cathcart seat currently held by the outgoing James Dornan ahead of the poll in May.

Dornan announced he would be stepping down before the vote, however the Glasgow Times reported Aitken, who represents the Langside council ward, is not lined up to replace him.

Speaking to the newspaper, she said commitments with Scotland’s biggest local authority would prevent her from taking part in the race, adding: ““I won’t be putting my name forward for any Holyrood seat. Far too much to be getting on with in the job I’ve got.”

SNP bosses are likely to make the list of possible candidates for Glasgow Cathcart a female-only one in a move to increase the number of women in the Scottish Parliament.

Fellow Glasgow SNP councillors Rhiannon Spear, who represents the Pollok ward, and Anna Richardson, who represents Langside, are also been urged to put themselves forward.

Spear is also the SNP’s women’s convener, while Richardson is the city council’s convener for sustainability and carbon reduction.

Jennifer Layden, the SNP councillor for Calton, is also been discussed in party circles as a possible Holyrood hopeful.

Six SNP MSPs have to date announced they will be standing down ahead of next year’s election.

In addition to Dornan, those leaving Holyrood are Cabinet minister Michael Russell and backbenchers Richard Lyle, Stewart Stevenson, Bruce Crawford and Gail Ross.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, Labour’s Neil Findlay and the Scottish Greens’ John Finnie have also announced they will not be standing for re-election.