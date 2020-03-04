The number of people diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus in Scotland has risen to three.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said two more cases of the virus were confirmed overnight.

READ MORE: What are the symptoms and how does it spread?

However, she could not say whether they were linked to the first confirmed case in Tayside on Sunday.

Scottish Health Minister Jeane Freeman confirms two more #coronavirus cases in Scotland on #BBCGMS, bringing the total to three.



Listen live 📻 https://t.co/1bHyV7V08q

Updates ➡️ https://t.co/cW5mFQGvz7 pic.twitter.com/TACKOS9dTo — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 4, 2020

She told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: "I can confirm that overnight we were informed of two more cases. Obviously at this point, I'm sure you can appreciate that there isn't more I can say. We will release more information later - so that takes our total number of cases in Scotland to three."

She added: "There are a number of steps that need to go through with the patients concerned and other matters before we can release any level of information, partly it's about patient confidentiality, partly it's about making sure that we get the right clinical responses to cases.

"So later in the day, we will be able to let you and others know, but at this point all I can confirm is that we have two more cases, bringing the total to three."

As of Tuesday afternoon, 915 tests had been carried out for the condition.

The Scottish Government has warned that as many as 80% of the population could become infected by the virus, with potentially 4% of this group requiring hospital treatment.

But Ms Freeman said: “Not all of those people will require hospital treatment at the same time.”

She said the Government was looking at capacity in the NHS and “what more we can do now in order to create additional headroom inside the health service”.

Consideration is also being given to how to increase capacity in areas of the NHS such as high oxygen therapy for patients, Mr Freeman said.

Meetings are also taking place with local government leaders at Cosla to see what can be done to ensure patients do not have to stay in hospital longer than is needed because they are waiting for care arrangements.

The Health Secretary said: “There is more than we need to do, we still have too many people not leaving at the point when the hospital has finished delivering clinical care.”

She spoke after figures published on Tuesday showed that the problem of delayed discharge had reached a new high.

In January there were 1,640 patients whose discharge had been delayed, a rise of 11% from the same month a year before and the highest total since revised data definitions came into place in July 2016.

Ms Freeman has already told MSPs that emergency legislation could be introduced to support efforts to deal with the coronavirus.

This could allow the Scottish Government to take “extraordinary” action, such as making vaccinations compulsory for healthcare workers.

The emergency legislation, which is expected to be passed in Westminster later this month, will also waive some regulations to make it easier for former NHS Scotland staff to return to their old jobs to ease the pressure on the health service.

Ms Freeman told MSPs on Tuesday that the new powers reflected the “extreme seriousness of the challenge we now face”.

READ MORE: How can self-isolation affect your rights and pay at work?

She said: “The emergency legislation will, for example, allow temporary lifting of some requirements of registration to allow former NHS staff to return to work should they be needed and should they wish.

“The Bill will also enable us to require the mandatory vaccinations for health and social care workers – the flu vaccine – if we consider that the spread of the virus may continue into next year’s flu season.

“Given the projections of staff absences and the pressure on the NHS, we may wish to do all we can to protect both the workforce and patients.”