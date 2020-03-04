JOANNA Cherry has said she’s “not in the business of leaking confidential messages or dirty tricks” after reportedly being caught up in a feud with a fellow SNP MP.

The Edinburgh South West MP, who has put herself forward to contest the Edinburgh Central Holyrood seat next year, clashed with Mhairi Black at a party meeting in Westminster, according to reports.

The two MPs rowed over the fallout of a controversial school visit by drag-act, Flowjob – an event which Ms Black also attended in her constituency.

Ms Black is said to have confronted her SNP colleague for not coming to her defence when she was subject to criticism for the incident at Glencoats Primary in Paisley last month.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, an MP source said: “It was a blazing row and angry words were exchanged.

“Things just hit boiling point in the meeting. It has been bubbling away for some time, but a massive row broke out. Nobody knew where to look – it was chaotic.”

It is also thought that at the meeting, Ms Black claimed she had offered to meet with Ms Cherry to clear up any differences over the Scottish Government’s bid for gender self identification without a medical diagnosis, with the duo on opposite ends of the argument - but Ms Cherry had turned down the olive branch.

Reports suggest that Ms Black accused Ms Cherry of “trolling” her on Twitter and blocked her from seeing her tweets. A source close to Ms Cherry denied this was the case.

Yesterday it was revealed by leaked Whatsapp messages that Ms Cherry has told her SNP Westminster colleagues that publicly endorsing a candidate in the Edinburgh Central selection contest would be against party rules.

But Alison Thewliss, the SNP’s treasury spokeswoman in Westminster, questioned this interpretation – saying it only applied to members of the party’s ruling National Executive.

A row has erupted after former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson announced his intention to seek election for Ruth Davidson’s seat – with the former Scottish Tory leader to stand down at next year’s election.

Mr Robertson’s move prompted Ms Cherry to throw her hat into the ring, and she has stated she would resign as an MP if she wins election to Holyrood.

Ms Cherry has now moved to clear the air, by saying: “I’m not in the business of leaking confidential messages or other dirty tricks.”