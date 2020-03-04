A COUNCILLOR convicted of sexual assault has been suspended from his role.

The Standards Commission for Scotland has suspended former Conservative Alan Donnelly for three months from Aberdeen City Council.

The former depute lord provost quit the Tories, but has refused to stand down as a councillor. He was found guilty of sexual assault in December and placed on the sex offenders register.

The Standards Commission panel concluded that “it was satisfied that it was both proportionate and in public interest for it to impose an interim suspension” on him.

The severity of the allegations played a part in the interim suspension being imposed, which is an unusal move while allegations continue to be investigated.

Standards Commission convener Professor Kevin Dunion said: “The Code of Conduct is clear about the standards of behaviour expected of councillors at all times.

“While the allegations against Councillor Donnelly have not yet been fully investigated by the ESC (Ethical Standards Commission) and are, as such, unsubstantiated, they are of a particularly serious nature.

“We decided that it was in the public interest to impose an interim suspension, to maintain public confidence in the ethical standards framework in Scotland.”

If the investigation by the ESC does not conclude within the period of the interim suspension, the Standards Commission will consider renewing it.

In its decision notice, the panel added: “The panel noted that it appeared that the conduct complained of had taken place while Councillor Donnelly attended an event in his capacity as a councillor and that it had resulted in him being convicted for a sexual assault and placed on the sex offenders register (being a further ground of complaint).

“The panel noted that while the allegations against Councillor Donnelly had not yet been fully investigated by the ESC and, as such, were unsubstantiated, they were of a particularly serious nature.

“The panel was satisfied, therefore, that there was prima facie evidence of a serious contravention of the Councillors’ Code, which, if upheld, was likely to attract a more severe sanction than a censure.”

Earlier this week, Mr Donnelly caused angry scenes when he turned up to vote on planning proposals at a council meeting.

Many councillors showed their disdain at Mr Donnelly taking part in the meeting while being a convicted sex offender.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment on Mr Donnelly's suspension.

The Standards Commission has only ever issues one interim suspension, on Perth and Kinross councillor Colin Stewart.

Mr Stewart is still suspended with a panel finding there "may have been a pattern of bullying and intimidating behaviour by Councillor Stewart towards a number of individuals over a period of months".