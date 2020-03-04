THE MP suspended by the SNP for six months for posting anti-Semitic material online has claimed he has been "tortured" by his punishment.

Neale Hanvey, currently the Independent MP for Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath, also told BBC Scotland he experienced an "internal moral panic" as he does not feel he holds bigoted views about Jewish people.

He said he never meant to cause offence and was "earnestly trying to make amends" by working with the Antisemitism Policy Trust to better understand the issue.

In a separate written statement, Mr Hanvey said he had also taken steps “to build constructive relationships” with representatives of the Jewish community at Westminster.

Mr Hanvey was the SNP candidate in Kirkcaldy for the general election until he was suspended by the party on November 28.

It emerged he had previously promoted an article online about the Hungarian financier George Soros which depicted him as a puppet-master, a classic anti-Semitic trope.

He issued an “unequivocal apology” for what his “dreadful errors of judgment”.

After a disciplinary hearing last weekend, the SNP told Mr Hanvey on Tuesday that he would be suspended for six months back-dated to the initial action against him in November.

It means he will be readmitted to the SNP on May 29, provided he completes a course on anti-Semitism and apologies to the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities.

Mr Hanvey said: “As has now been widely reported in the media, I have been informed of the outcome of my meeting with the SNP’s Member Conduct Committee which took place on Saturday.

“Whilst the details of the sanction applied are now known, the party have been clear with me that this is a private internal matter, so it follows that I will respect that position of confidentiality.

“I am therefore unable to comment further on the details of the decision.

“I have independently taken steps to build constructive relationships with representatives of the Jewish community in Parliament, and I am very grateful for their support and guidance.

“To assist me with this I began a course of study some weeks ago which I hope to complete shortly.”

Despite being suspended by the SNP in the election, Mr Hanvey won in Kirkcaldy thanks to a crowdfunder appeal and it being too late to remove the SNP logo next to his name on the ballot paper.

He defeated Labour’s Lesley Laird, the then deputy leader of Scottish Labour, who was defending a majority of just 259 votes.

Since winning by a majority of 1,243 votes, Mr Hanvey has sat and voted in Westminster alongside SNP MPs, pending his return to the party fold.

An SNP spokesperson said: "The decision of the Member Conduct Committee is open to appeal and so we cannot make any additional comment as this stage. As was said at the time of Mr Hanvey's suspension, there is no place for anti-Semitism in the SNP or in our society."