The Scottish Government has emailed staff to offer them support ahead of the Alex Salmond trial.

Civil servants were told “guidance about the range of support available” is on offer for anyone who has “concerns about the impact of the proceedings on their work or their wellbeing”.

Mr Salmond, 65, is due to go on trial next week after being charged with multiple sex offences including attempted rape.

The former first minister denies all the allegations, which are claimed to have taken place between June 2008 and November 2014 and relate to 10 women.

The Scottish Government email, first reported by the Scottish Sun, told staff media coverage was “likely to be extensive”.

It said: “The Scottish Government cannot comment on live criminal proceedings.

“Colleagues are also reminded of their responsibilities under the Civil Service Code and social media guidance which they are required to exercise at all times.

“As an organisation and as individuals we must not do anything which might risk causing prejudice to the criminal proceedings.

“The sensible course of action for members of staff is to make no comment about this case and, in particular, this includes on social media in either a professional or a personal capacity.”

Mr Salmond is accused of one count of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, 10 of sexual assault and two of indecent assault.

His trial is expected to last around four weeks.