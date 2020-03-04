THE release date for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been pushed back by seven months in the wake of the global coronavirus epidemic.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced the decision to put the global launch of the 25th 007 movie back from April to November after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace."

A tweet from the official James Bond account said: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020".

A second tweet said: "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020".

No Time to Die is due for release on April 3 but fans earlier this week asked for it to be held back to the summer "when experts expect the epidemic to have peaked".

The open letter from the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, James Page and David Leigh said: "It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules."

The letter, titled No Time for Indecision, continued: "With a month to go before No Time to Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States.

"There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, 'How safe do you feel?'"

The world premiere of the film was expected to be staged at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 31.

Some film analysts have suggested the coronavirus could wipe $5bn off the global box office, with many of China's cinemas already closed and revenues hit in South Korea and Italy.

No Time to Die cost a reported $200m to make and has been with production difficulties, including a late-in-the-day departure from original director Danny Boyle and a serious ankle injury for Craig.

It was originally set for a November 2019 release which was then moved to February before shifting to April.

The decision over the latest Bond movie came after Disney cancelled plans for a red carpet gala to launch its streaming service, Disney+, in the UK.

The event, which was due to take place on Thursday, was called off "due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally," the company explained.

Acknowledging that the decision had been made out of an "abundance of caution", it said alternative plans, including webcasts, would be put in place for interviews with actors and Disney executives.