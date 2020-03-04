EMERGENCY services have brought traffic on the M8 to a standstill following reports that a person was struck on the carriageway.

The motorway is gridlocked in both directions as emergency services are said to be trying to resuscitate the pedestrian on a carriageway near Junction 22 at Kinning Park.

One onlooker saw five cars that had stopped in the vicinity.

Traffic Scotland said traffic in both directors was affected.

"Traffic is getting past but it's very slow on approach," said the agency.

"It looks like someone has been struck on the carriage, near the junction between M77 and M8," said a police source.   "There is an ongoing incident there."