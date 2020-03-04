A MEETING to discuss rail cancellations and delays was postponed after the West Coast Main Line services to and from Scotland was closed because a bird hit overhead wires.

The electrocuted bird incident north of Carlisle caused long delays to Avanti West Coast services between Cumbria, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh.

Transpennine Express said its "meet the manager" event, which had been due to discuss issues at Lockerbie station, had been put on hold.

It comes amid repeated complaints about reliability and poor performance for services at Lockerbie station.

The issues were due to be discussed at the meeting, which Transpennine Express said had been "regrettably" postponed due to the overhead line problems further south.

There was also disruption to ScotRail services between Carlisle and Dumfries.

Rail services into and out of Dumfries and Galloway are already severely disrupted by work to repair a landslip north of Dumfries.

The incident was reported this morning with disruption expected to continue till 8.15pm. A ScotRail source said: Our staff have completed repairs to the damaged overhead lines between Gretna and Carlisle and we are now able to run our trains again through this area."

Trains that have started to run include the 7.33pm from Dumfries to Carlisle and the 9.12pm train from Carlisle to Dumfries.

ScotRail said it would be keeping replacement buses in place at Carlisle and Dumfries to be used when required.

A Network Rail statement said: "We're sorry to passengers being affected by the closure of the West Coast main line north of Carlisle.

"The cables which power trains were brought down by a bird coming into contact with the 25,000 volt electric wires.

"Both lines to and from Scotland will be closed for much of the day as our engineers fix the problem."

Earlier today customers were told in a statement: "Damage to the overhead electric wires just north of Carlisle is causing disruption to trains between Carlisle and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Dumfries. Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled until the end of the day."

National Rail has said that tickets for travel today to from Scotland will be valid for travel tomorrow.

Rail replacement buses had also been requested for Glasgow, Edinburgh, Carlisle and Lockerbie.