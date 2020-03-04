PLANES of struggling airline Flybe have been impounded amidst concerns it is about to collapse putting 2000 jobs at risk.

The future of the company was already in the melting pot amid uncertainty about rescue loans and the impact of coronavirus on its bookings.

Now the Herald can confirm two Flybe aircraft have been seized at Glasgow airport as a precautionary measure. It resulted in two flight cancellations, with airport chiefs saying the decision was made by FlyBe.

At least two flights bound for Scotland have been diverted to Manchester, according to reports.

A Glasgow Airport source said: "Two aircraft have a detention notice on them as a precautionary measure."

A Flybe spokesman was unable to explain what was happening and has been referring inquiries to a third party PR agency. The agency has been approached for comment.

Exeter-based Flybe operates almost two in five of the UK’s domestic flights, employing more than 2,000 people, and is a leading carrier at airports including Belfast, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham.

One Scot Frank McCready feared that the company had gone bust after the plane he was on was diverted to Manchester from Glasgow. An Edinburgh flight also landed in Manchester.

He said he was told it was due to a fuel issue.

He said: "Being told it's for refuelling but everything else on Twitter suggesting that's not correct??

Flybe is looking to the government to commit to helping the airline in the next few days if it is to survive.

But there is speculation the £100m government loan to help stabilise the business is now unlikely to happen.

The coronavirus impact on travel "has made a bad situation much worse," according to sources.

It is understood the airline believes it has enough financial resources to survive "until the end of this month".

In January, it was announced that Flybe had been rescued after government efforts led by the former chancellor Sajid Javid and ex-business secretary Andrea Leadsom.

The measures included some deferral of tax, talks over a loan and promised reviews into regional air connectivity and air passenger duty (APD).

Flybe has been discussions with the government about a loan of up to £100m to help it bridge the period between the lean months of winter - when airlines typically lose money - to the richer pickings in summer.

However, both Mr Javid and Ms Leadsom have left the Cabinet and there has been no evidence that the new chancellor, Rishi Sunak, plans to cut APD in next week’s budget, as Flybe hoped.