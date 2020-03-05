The number of children reading in their spare time has reached a record low, new figures have shown. Research by the National Literacy Trust, published today on World Book Day, shows that just over one quarter of UK children (25.8 per cent) said they read daily in their free time last year, the lowest level recorded by the charity in 15 years.

The National Literacy Trust’s ninth Annual Literacy Survey questioned 56,906 children and young people aged nine to 18 in the UK in 2019. Figures also showed that levels of enjoyment in reading were down.

Just over half (53%) of children and young people said they enjoyed reading either very much or quite a lot – the lowest level recorded by the Trust since 2013.

To combat the sharp decline, the charity behind World Book Day is encouraging people to help a nationwide effort to “share a million stories”.

The challenge involves reading or being read to for at least 10 minutes, with every person who hears the story counting towards the one million target.

At the beginning of World Book Day more than 180,000 stories have already been “shared” as part of the campaign, which began on February 27 and runs until March 29.

Events have been taking place across the country in locations including Middlesbrough Town Hall Theatre and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall as part of the Share A Million Stories campaign.

Another event is taking place at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester today, which will be attended by author Cressida Cowell and TV presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The Duchess of Cornwall will also visit a London primary school today with author Anthony Horowitz, who created the Alex Rider children’s books.

Cassie Chadderton, chief executive of World Book Day, said: “Year on year, the evidence grows that World Book Day is having a positive impact on the reading behaviour of our children and young people.

“By putting more books directly into the hands of children and young people and, at the same time, encouraging everyone, everywhere to get into the habit of sharing stories regularly, World Book Day is helping create readers for life.”

The revelation comes days after it was revealed that Scottish pupils have the joint greatest level of reading comprehension, alongside counterparts in Northern Ireland.

However, despite primary and secondary pupils north of the Border, having the highest comprehension levels, on average they, are reading the least difficult books.

The annual What Kids are Reading Report, written by Professor Keith Topping of the University of Dundee used data compiled by literacy and assessment provider Renaissance UK.

The company examined the reading habits of 1,057,720 pupils, including 29,524 in Scotland.

Harry Potter dominates favourite books – taking the top seven places for primary schools and is first choice for secondary pupils. Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy were amongst the most-read authors for both primary and secondary pupils.

Mr Topping said: “It’s great to see that Scottish pupils are at the top of the table in reading comprehension. Although important, instilling reading culture in schools isn’t just about dedicated reading time. Teachers and librarians should also encourage lively classroom discussion about fiction, with children sharing favourite authors and titles.

“They should also be on hand to advise on books with appropriate challenge bespoke to the child’s interests. And of course, it is important to encourage children to read outside of school, so letting them take books home is crucial.”