Three new cases of the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland - bringing the total number of positive tests for the condition to six.
The Scottish Government revealed outbreaks of the condition in the Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Grampian areas.
A statement said all three new cases were known contacts of previously recorded patients.
READ MORE: MPs suggest isolating in Parliament to block spread of Covid-19 as workers get three more days' sick pay
One of the cases confirmed yesterday by health secretary Jeane Freeman was also in the Grampian area.
Other outbreaks have been documented in Ayrshire and Tayside.
It brings the total number of cases across the UK to 90, with 80 declared in England, three in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.
Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said all the patients are currently clinically well and are receiving appropriate clinical care.
A further three patients have tested positive for coronavirus (#COVIDー19) in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to six.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 5, 2020
Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/vFGcMcUJ9X
Follow @NHS24 for the latest health advice
Learn more at https://t.co/l7rqArSHI2 pic.twitter.com/wajqh7AnP1
She added: “With all these cases, our thoughts are with those diagnosed and their families. Scotland is well equipped to deal with this kind of infection and we are doing everything we can to contain the virus at this stage and minimise the risk to the public.
“Clinicians are now conducting contact tracing, the process of gathering details of the places those who have tested positive visited and the people they have been in contact with.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms and how do I stay safe from Covid-19?
“Close contact involves either face-to-face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person. The risk is very low in situations where someone may have passed a patient on the street or in a shop.
“Health protection teams will contact those who are at risk from the current cases – those who are not contacted are not at risk.
“We can all play our part to limit the spread of the virus by washing our hands frequently for 20 seconds as well as always carrying tissues and using them to catch coughs and sneezes, then putting the tissue in a bin, and don’t touch your face.”
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment