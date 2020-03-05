Three new cases of the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland - bringing the total number of positive tests for the condition to six.

The Scottish Government revealed outbreaks of the condition in the Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Grampian areas.

A statement said all three new cases were known contacts of previously recorded patients.

READ MORE: MPs suggest isolating in Parliament to block spread of Covid-19 as workers get three more days' sick pay

One of the cases confirmed yesterday by health secretary Jeane Freeman was also in the Grampian area.

Other outbreaks have been documented in Ayrshire and Tayside.

It brings the total number of cases across the UK to 90, with 80 declared in England, three in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said all the patients are currently clinically well and are receiving appropriate clinical care.

A further three patients have tested positive for coronavirus (#COVIDー19) in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to six.



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/vFGcMcUJ9X



Follow @NHS24 for the latest health advice

Learn more at https://t.co/l7rqArSHI2 pic.twitter.com/wajqh7AnP1 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 5, 2020

She added: “With all these cases, our thoughts are with those diagnosed and their families. Scotland is well equipped to deal with this kind of infection and we are doing everything we can to contain the virus at this stage and minimise the risk to the public.

“Clinicians are now conducting contact tracing, the process of gathering details of the places those who have tested positive visited and the people they have been in contact with.

READ MORE: What are the symptoms and how do I stay safe from Covid-19?

“Close contact involves either face-to-face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person. The risk is very low in situations where someone may have passed a patient on the street or in a shop.

“Health protection teams will contact those who are at risk from the current cases – those who are not contacted are not at risk.

“We can all play our part to limit the spread of the virus by washing our hands frequently for 20 seconds as well as always carrying tissues and using them to catch coughs and sneezes, then putting the tissue in a bin, and don’t touch your face.”

More to follow.