Britain’s train companies have agreed to provide free travel to stranded Flybe staff and customers over the next week, industry body the Rail Delivery Group said.

Travellers have been told they must show proof of their employment or planned journey – such as employee ID, boarding card or flight confirmation – to train company staff at stations.

Rail Delivery Group director of nations and regions Robert Nisbet said: “We know how distressing the news about Flybe is for their staff and customers, which is why train operators have arranged free travel to help them get to their destinations.”

LNER commercial director Suzanne Donnelly said: “We recognise this is a difficult time for Flybe staff and for customers booked to travel with the former airline.

“We are pleased to be able to offer free standard travel to help people return home following the collapse of Flybe.”