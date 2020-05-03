FMQs as it happened: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over coronavirus response

FMQs as it happened: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed at over coronavirus response
- Nicola Sturgeon has faced questions over the Scottish Government's response to coronavirus and also the collapse of Flybe.
- The First Minister warns that "we may not be able to contain this virus indefinitely" and could have to move to the 'delay' phase where more extreme measures could be considered.
- Ms Sturgeon confirms that no Scottish island routes are impacted by the collapse of Flybe.
