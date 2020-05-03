FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over coronavirus response and Flybe collapse

HeraldScotland
FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon faces Jackson Carlaw amid coronavirus response

By David Bol

Last updated:

    Nicola Sturgeon has faced questions over the Scottish Government's response to coronavirus and also the collapse of Flybe.
  • The First Minister warns that "we may not be able to contain this virus indefinitely" and could have to move to the 'delay' phase where more extreme measures could be considered.
  • Ms Sturgeon confirms that no Scottish island routes are impacted by the collapse of Flybe.

