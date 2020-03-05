Scottish football bosses have warned club face “dire financial consequences” if fixtures are forced to be suspended due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The SFA and SPFL said there were currently no plans to postpone matches following the confirmation that six people in Scotland had been diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain of the illness.

However, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the potential disruption to an already cluttered fixture list could make it “difficult” to complete the league campaign should one club confirm a case of the disease.

He also warned the monetary aspect of clubs not being able to admit fans into stadiums could cause critical financial issues for certain sides.

He said: “We are taking a pragmatic approach to the current situation and have alerted our members to the fact that, if the outbreak affects the first team of even one SPFL club, it could make completing the SPFL season very difficult, so first team players and staff should be extremely vigilant.

“Whilst the current, clear advice is that matches should proceed as scheduled, we will obviously prepare for contingencies where matches might have to be played behind closed doors, or even be cancelled, as we have already seen with other major sporting events.”

Mr Doncatser added: “With that in mind, we have alerted the Scottish Government to the dire financial consequences facing clubs if the current situation changes and clubs are unable to generate revenue from ticket sales.”

A special meeting of the SFA and SPFL’s ‘joint response group’ was convened earlier this week to discuss plans for a potential outbreak of the disease in the game and ways to combat it.

Teams have already been barred from shaking hands before and after matches to stop the spread of the condition, with the Scottish Youth Football Association expected to follow suit.

Meanwhile, health secretary Jeane Freeman urged all clubs to improve hygiene for supporters at stadiums across the country after concerns were raised over the poor state of facilities at some grounds.

Fifa is expected to announce the cancellation of upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in the Asian confederation in response to the virs sweeping across the continent.

Meanwhile, matches in Italy's Serie A are to be played behind closed doors until April, while the Swiss Premier League has cancelled all games until at least March 23.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said: “Together with our colleagues at the SPFL, we have written to our members to underline that we will do everything possible to complete fixtures, whilst taking fully on board the Government’s expert advice and the guidance of our Medical Consultant, Dr John MacLean.

“We have also advised our clubs of the absolute necessity of following hygiene best practice at stadiums, training grounds and other premises, as well as providing information to staff, fans, contractors, broadcasters and other media entering club premises.”