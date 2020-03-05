NICOLA Sturgeon has reassured island communities that the Flybe collapse will not mean their connections are axed.

Flybe entered administration overnight – with dozens of flights cancelled at Scottish airports.

Thirty-three flights from Edinburgh Airport to destinations across the UK have been cancelled, along with one flight to Paris, Glasgow Airport has seen 12 flights to UK cities cancelled, while services have also been scrapped at Aberdeen airport and from Highlands and Islands Airports hubs.

The First Minister was quizzed by SNP MSP Gail Ross about support available for Flybe staff.

Ms Ross said: “This has unfortunately left passengers having to make alternative arrangements – with no certainty that they will be reimbursed.

“Beyond that, however, are the staff of Flybe who this morning found themselves without a job through no fault of their own.

“Can the First Minister give an indication of what engagement the Scottish Government has had with the airline about the kind of support that will be made available to these staff?”

Ms Sturgeon said her priority was with the staff.

She said: “My thoughts are very much with all the employees. We understand Flybe has around 300 direct employees at its bases in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. To everybody who was employed by Flybe, my thoughts are with them.

“The Scottish Government will do everything we can to support employees. If employees are facing redundancy, we will provide support through our PACE initiative.

“We hope that other airlines will seek to employ former Flybe staff.”

The First Minister confirmed that island routes, which are currently serviced by Eastern Airways on behalf of Flybe, will continue to operate.

She added: “We are hoping that connectivity will be maintained by other airlines. For example, Loganair will move to operate several former routes including connections to Manchester, Belfast and Southampton. I know they plan to start operating these routes as soon as possible.

“Later this month, Easyjet will begin new routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Birmingham. It’s important to stress that no Scottish island routes are affected because these are operated by Loganair, not Flybe.

“The Aberdeen to Wick route has been mentioned and it is operated by Eastern Airways. That was under a franchise agreement with Flybe but Eastern Airways has confirmed that they intend to continue to operate the route.”

Loganair has announced plans to take up 16 routes formerly flown by Flybe, covering nearly 400 flights each week.

The routes, from Loganair base airports at Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Newcastle, will be launched in the next four months, starting from Monday.

The airline has also opened a recruitment line for former Flybe employees.

Loganair's chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: "The collapse of a long-standing airline like Flybe marks a desperately sad day, especially for the airline's dedicated team of employees and for customers facing disruption to their journeys.

"By stepping in quickly with a comprehensive plan, Loganair is aiming to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future today."