ONE of Nicola Sturgeon’s MSPs has implied she is wrong to push a new independence vote while Scotland is split 50/50 and said Yes needs to be at 60 or 70 per cent in the polls.

John Mason said the SNP still needed to “build support for independence” and described himself as being in the “patient camp”.

He said the UK Government would find it too easy to resist calls for a referendum while polls showed public opinion was evenly split.

The Tories said it showed the SNP were "hoplesslessly divided" over Indyref2.

Mr Mason’s comments jar with Ms Sturgeon’s demand for Indyref2 later this year in spite of Yes and No swapping the lead in recent opinion polls, indicating the country is broadly divided.

Boris Johnson has flatly refused to grant Holyrood the power needed to make a second referendum legally watertight, but Ms Sturgeon insists Indyref2 is possible this year.

But in an interview with The National, Mr Mason, the MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, said a new vote should not be called until support for independence was at 60% or 70%.

He said: “I think we need to build support for independence. I’d like to see the polls well ahead before we call a referendum, maybe 60/40 or 70/30, that would have a lot of effect.

“It would tell Westminster that’s what we want, it would show the international community and it would put pressure on Westminster.

“As long as we sit at 50/50 anyone in Westminster and the wide world can say ‘it’s not very clear and we’re not going to allow it’.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “The SNP is hopelessly divided on indyref2 and ready to tear itself apart.

“Each day we hear of SNP MSPs and MPs disagreeing with each other over indyref2, transgender issues, even whether or not they can publicly support each other.

“Why should we listen to the First Minister on this if even her own party can’t agree?

“The only way through this constant turmoil is to put the constitutional division to one side and for the SNP to start concentrating on improving the woeful state of Scottish public services.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “John Mason has issued a timely reminder that the SNP said it would not agitate for a divisive second referendum unless support for leaving the UK reached over 60%.

“The overwhelming majority of polls show that most Scots want to remain in the UK, despite being bombarded with a relentless daily campaign from the SNP.”

Keith Brown, SNP Depute Leader, said: “The SNP has a cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum – and polling consistently shows support for independence up since 2014, with recent polls showing clear majority support.

“The people of Scotland must have the right to choose their own future, and it’s completely undemocratic and unsustainable for any party or politician to deny that.

"As long as Scotland’s interests are ignored by the Westminster parties, support for the positive opportunities and hope for the future that independence offers will continue to rise."