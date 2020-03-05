Scotland has over a third more native woodland than previously thought, according to a new report.

The study into Woodland Ecological Condition is the largest and most in-depth assessment of the ecological condition of any habitat in Great Britain.

Published as official statistics by the National Forest Inventory (NFI), it

reveals that in Scotland 442,611 hectares are now classified as native

woodland.

The figure is up 131,458 hectares on the previous estimate reported in the

2014 Native Woodland Survey of Scotland assessment.

The majority of this is in the North East and West of Scotland.

Scotland’s native woodland coverage is also set to increase as the nation

continues to meet its target for native woodland planting set out in the

Biodiversity Route Map to 2020 and Scotland’s Bonn Challenge commitment.

In 2019 Scotland planted 4436 hectares of native woodland.

The statistics reveal that over 430,000 hectares of these native woodlands

are in overall “favourable” or “intermediate” condition.

They also show that Scotland’s non-native woodlands make an ecological

contribution, with less than 6% in “unfavourable” ecological condition.

Rural Economy and Tourism Secretary, Fergus Ewing, today/yesterday [WED]

welcomed the new report.

He said: “This is the first report of its kind and we welcome it as a

positive step forward in woodland management.

“These statistics provide a reliable indication of woodland ecological

condition across all woodland types in Scotland.

“They show that Scotland has even more native woodland than previously

thought, and that almost all of our forests are making a real contribution

in terms of environmental benefits.

“Importantly, they provide us with a measure of how our forests and

woodlands are becoming more resilient to future climate challenges -- by

developing those ecological conditions and processes found naturally in

native woodlands.

“When compared to the challenging benchmark of ancient semi-natural

woodland, this shows which of the native woodland benefits modern forestry

possess.

“This is valuable information that will help to shape and deliver more

strategic, cost-effective policies and management interventions that will

help Scotland to improve the quality of its woodlands for biodiversity, for

visitors, and all those who benefit from Scotland’s forests, while still

delivering timber for our expanding construction industry.”

Stuart Goodall, Chief Executive of Confor -- the membership organisation

for sustainable forestry and wood-using businesses --said: “This is an

important piece of work which provides vital baseline data to inform the

success of woodland policies and incentives in delivering for biodiversity

in the future.

“It shows that all kinds of woodland can deliver for biodiversity --

including productive forests. This is especially true for modern forestry

when judged against the challenging benchmark of an ancient semi-natural

woodland.

“Furthermore, the survey demonstrates that the active management of a

forest for wood production delivers higher biodiversity as well as a

renewable supply of wood to help sustain an industry that benefits climate

change mitigation, jobs and the economy -- at minimal cost to the public

purse.”