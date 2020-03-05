The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

UK health officials are now moving from the contain phase towards the second 'delay' phase of their response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It comes as the number of UK people diagnosed with virus reached 115, a rise of 30 since Wednesday.

Three new cases of the Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland - bringing the total number of positive tests for the condition to six.

As of 9am on Thursday, 18,083 people have been tested for Covid-19.

The 115 positive cases includes a further 25 people in England as well as previously reported cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Earlier, the country's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said the next phase - "delay" - will see more action to slow the spread of the virus.

He said 17 people were diagnosed who had recently travelled from countries or clusters already under investigation.

He told MPs it was "highly likely" some people now being infected in the UK have no connection to overseas cases.

Eight people contracted the virus in the UK, he added.

Speaking to MPs on the health and social care committee, Prof Whitty said the country was now "mainly" in the delay phase of the government's four-part plan to tackle the virus, but was still following aspects of the first phase.

Half of all coronavirus cases in the UK are most likely to occur in just a three-week period, with 95% of them over a nine-week period, he added.

Prof Whitty also said there was "no need" for people to stockpile food or medicine, adding that the outbreak would be a "marathon not a sprint".

"There is nothing in the current environment that would rationally lead someone to want to go out and stock up on stuff," he added.

The government has said it has a stockpile of important medicines and protective equipment, to counter any impact to global supply chains.

Downing Street said it would formally announce when it switches from the contain to delay stage of taking on the virus - and that this has not yet happened.

The government is still deciding what measures will be taken in the delay phase, but has previously said they could include banning big events, closing schools, encouraging people to work from home and discouraging the use of public transport.