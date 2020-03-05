HOLYROOD has passed the Scottish budget for the coming year, entrenching the income tax gap between Scotland and England for middle earners.

MSPs voted by 63 to 55 to back the third and final stage of the Budget Bill for 2020/21.

The vote followed the fourth consecutive deal between the minority SNP administration and the Scottish Greens.

The £40billion package includes £173m of last-minute funding found by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to bring the Greens on board.

It includes £95m for councils, £18m for the police and £15m for a new free bus travel scheme for under-19s due to start in January, contingent on it proving workable.

The budget also tweaked the bands and rates for the Scottish rate of income tax, which will see the 44% of Scots who earn over £27,243 paying more than their English counterparts.

For those earning over £50,000 a year, the gap is £1500 worse off in Scotland.

However some 2.3m Scottish taxpayers earning more than £14,549 in 2020/21 but less than £27,243 should pay less in income tax than they did in 2019/20.

The income tax rates and bands for the Scottish rate of income tax in 2020/21 are: a starter rate of 19p between the £12,500 personal allowance and £14,585; then a basic 20p rate up to £25,158; an intermediate 21p rate to £43,430; and a higher 41p rate to £150,000.

The Scottish top rate is then 46p in the pound above £150,000.

Ms Forbes said: “I’m pleased that Parliament has supported this budget which will deliver certainty for our vital public services and local government.

“It supports our ambitious plans to accelerate Scotland’s transition to a net-zero economy and provides a record £15 billion investment for health and social care.

“It will also help us tackle inequalities, deliver first-class public services and ensure no taxpayer in Scotland will pay more income tax on their current income.

“I now hope the UK Government will deliver on its promises in their overdue budget next week.”

Uniquely, this year’s Scottish budget was set in advance of the UK budget, rather than following the Treasury’s lead.

The reverse order was caused by a delay in the UK budget to March 11, after the deadline for Holyrood and Scotland’s councils to set their budgets.

Ms Forbes and her counterparts from the Welsh and Northern Ireland governments are due to meet Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay in London on UK budget day.

The group are scheduled to meet in the morning at the Treasury to discuss the potential funding implications of the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

Tory finance spokesman Donald Cameron said the Greens had never demanded so much and received so little in return for their support.

He said: “This is yet another 'pay more, get less' budget from the SNP.

“It’s a budget that underfunds our vital public services, especially local councils.

“And despite the drugs deaths crisis, it completely neglects the wellbeing of vulnerable addicts who need rehabilitation beds to turn their lives around.

“This bad budget is being made possible by the Greens, who never in the history of this parliament have asked for so much and yet received so little in return for their support.

“This budget categorically fails to meet the needs of the people and businesses of Scotland.”

Scottish Labour Finance Spokesperson Rhoda Grant said: “The SNP squander the public purse and refuse to invest.

“While the SNP boast of not increasing income tax, they heap inflation-busting rises on the regressive council tax, a tax that they promised to abolish over a decade ago.

“We ask that young people 25 and under travel free on buses. This policy would have helped young people become more independent while also making family travel more affordable.

“Instead the Greens settled for talks about introducing free bus travel for young people eighteen and under. This short-changes young people because on past performance it is unlikely to happen.

“We wanted fair funding for Local Government, but they are now facing a £205m real terms cut.

“This budget is damaging. It does not invest in the future of Scotland or its people. It does not deal with mismanagement. That is why Scottish Labour cannot support it.”

The Scottish Greens said their free bus travel plan would see over 700,000 young people offered the opportunity to travel for free.

MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This is a historic budget, thanks to the Scottish Greens. Next year over 700,000 young people across Scotland and their families will benefit from free bus travel for under 19s.

“It seems incredible that other opposition parties could not back a bold transformational move such as this, especially Scottish Labour, who have put tribalism over principle once again.

“Once again, the Scottish Greens have proved the most effective opposition at Holyrood. Free bus travel for young people joins a growing list of achievements, like introducing a fairer income tax system, winning equal protection for children and securing vital environmental protections.”