An "older" patient with underlying health conditions is the first person with Covid 19 to die in the UK.

The patient had previously been "in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons", according to a statement released by Royal Berkshire NHS Trust reveals.

It is not yet known if coronavirus was the cause of death.

The news comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours as the country moves towards the delay phase of tackling the virus.

Some 115 people in the UK have now tested positive for the virus. Just two days ago there were 51 UK cases.

Three new cases of the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland - bringing the total number of positive tests for the condition to six.

The trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"All services and appointments at the hospital are running normally. The Trust is following established guidelines to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy."

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died."

Last week, the Foreign Office confirmed a British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan, had died from the virus.

Downing Street said it is "highly likely" that the coronavirus will spread in a "significant way" and officials are accelerating preparations to enter the delay phase to deal with the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has urged governments around the world to pull out "all the stops" in the fight against the increasingly pervasive and deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time of for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades," he said. "Now is the time to act on those plans."

The spread of coronavirus means it is likely Premier League matches will be played behind closed doors this month, a leading club executive has admitted.

In the UK, 25 cases of coronavirus are in London. It comes as more than 100 staff from HSBC’s research department were sent home from the 45-floor skyscraper in Canary Wharf while a section of the trading floor was also cleared out.

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Liverpool. A spokesman for the city council said one was in contact with an existing patient and the other has recently returned from Italy.

Wales’ chief medical officer said a second patient has been identified in the country. They had recently travelled to Italy.

The first West Midlands case was also confirmed by health officials. Public Health England (PHE) says a patient in Birmingham has tested positive.