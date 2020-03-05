MSPs and Holyrood workers must continue to share fingerprint scanners to enter the building despite warnings over the coronavirus.

Bacteriologist Professor Hugh Pennington said the simplest way to avoid building users passing on the virus would simply be to shut the parliament down.

Failing that, he said the parliament should initially disable the touch screens used to scan fingerprints as part of the building security system.

MSPs, their staff and other workers are expected to use a “two-factor authentication” system involving a unique biometric pass card and a fingerprint scan to enter Holyrood.

Prof Pennington told the Daily Record there was “absolutely no doubt” the fingerprint system should be suspended if the virus began circulating in Edinburgh.

He said: “We do know that it is an important way this virus gets about - touching surfaces that have been contaminated by someone else.”

He added that temporary closure of Holyrood would be preferable: “It wouldn’t be beyond the wit of man to close the Parliament for a couple of weeks."

The Kuwait Government recently announced a temporary suspension of a fingerprint system to enter government office.

The Chinese capital Beijing also advised workplaces to clean and disinfect fingerprint access points to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

However the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB), the cross-party group which oversees the Holyrood estate, today refused to deactivate the scanners.

It followed Tory MSP Maurice Golden asking the SPCB what “immediate and practical steps” it was taking to protect building users, “such as the disabling of the fingerprint entry system”.

Speaking on behalf of the SPCB, its Tory member Ruth Davidson said it was no different to touching a door handle, and that hand-sanitiser was being provided across the site.

She said: “At present, our focus is on promoting hand and respiratory hygiene as the main measures in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Hand sanitiser dispensers have now been placed around the building to help with that.

“ On the two-factor identification system, while we take steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, it is important that we remain vigilant and do not introduce vulnerabilities into our agreed approach to security.

“The readers used at the entrances carry no more risk of cross-contamination than a door handle, so two-factor identification will not be suspended.

“For those with concerns about cross-contamination, hand sanitiser is available at each of the main entrances.”

A Parliament spokesperson added: “In line with NHS and Scottish Government advice, the current focus is on promoting hand and respiratory hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus. However, other measures could be put in place if there is a further spread of the virus.”