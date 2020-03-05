Tom Gordon

A SHAMED former SNP minister is to stand down at the next Holyrood election, after bagging £250,000 from the taxpayer while in disgrace.

Mark McDonald, who quit as children's minister in November 2017 after sending a colleague a “degrading” social media message, announced that he will quit as the Independent MSP for Aberdeen Donside in 2021.

His majority at the 2016 election was 11,630 over the Tories, meaning an intense SNP selection contest to find the party’s next candidate.

Mr McDonald, 39, left the Scottish Government after claiming an attempt at humour with a member of staff for another SNP MSP had backfired.

However a party inquiry found he had shown “inappropriate” and “persistent” behaviour towards two women, causing distress, and he quit the party in March 2018.

Nicola Sturgeon called on him to resign as an MSP, but he carried on as an Independent member.

Had he quit Holyrood when he left the Government, he would only have been entitled to a ministerial severance grant of £7000.

However, by remaining at Holyrood until the 2021 election, he will also be able to collect more than £200,000 in salary, and qualifies for an automatic 'resettlement grant' of around £50,000 based on him serving 10 years straight as an MSP.

A separate Holyrood standards probe also found he created “an intimidating, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment” for one victim, sending a message in 2016 which used the word “fingered” and so “constituted sexual harassment”.

MSPs voted to suspend him from Holyrood for a month, but unlike at Westminster there is no mechanism to remove MSPs from office.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr McDonald said he was proud of his achievements in the constituency where he grew up, but was "acutely aware" his "time in office will forever be defined by the mistakes I have made, and for which I have paid a significant and lasting price".

He said: "When I returned to parliament in 2018, I made it clear that I would demonstrate through my conduct that I had reflected upon the errors of judgement I had made in my interactions with people, where I had misunderstood how the power dynamics as a government minister, or MSP, could lead to interactions being perceived differently by those who I had regarded as friends or colleagues. I hope that I have been able to demonstrate such change.

"I will have to live forever with consequences of those mistakes and the upset that they caused, and it is appropriate for me to reiterate here the apologies I have made before. I continue to seek to make right the things I got wrong.

"I am also acutely aware that any election campaign in which I played a part would be one which would focus far less on the important issues which affect the communities I represent, and would instead be one defined around my presence.

"I believe the constituents and communities of Aberdeen Donside deserve a range of candidates whose sole focus is on how they can improve the life circumstances of those they represent, and while that is the primary motivation which I have to do the job, I recognise that for it to be a reality I cannot be one of those candidates.

"After speaking to those closest to me to make them aware of my decision, I am taking the opportunity to formally announce that I shall be stepping down from parliament at the 2021 election.

"I shall continue for the next twelve months, as I have done since my first day in the job, to represent the communities of this constituency to the best of my ability, and I look forward to continuing to meet constituents and organisations to enable their voices to be heard.

"I hope that the candidates who are selected to contest the seat will engage the imaginations of the voters with positive ideas for how to improve their communities. Aberdeen Donside is a wonderful constituency, I have been proud to represent it since 2013 and I wish the very best to whoever the voters elect to represent them in 2021."