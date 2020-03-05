Britons returning from coronavirus-affected lockdown areas of Northern Italy are being told to self-isolate even if they are not showing symptoms.
Updated guidance from the Government also says anyone who has returned from Italy and has symptoms, however mild, should self-isolate.
The government has updated its guidance for travellers who have returned to the UK from Italy in the last 14 days.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 5, 2020
This advice applies to the whole of Italy and not exclusively to the northern regions.
The guidance is aimed at those who have returned from the country in the last 14 days.
In both cases, travellers are being told to phone NHS 111 for advice.
It comes as an older patient with underlying health conditions became the first patient in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.
